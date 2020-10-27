Amazon to build new distribution center in Sarpy County

Flannery said Amazon was attracted to the Omaha area for its "abundance" of talent. Another key decision in deciding where to locate such centers is how to better fulfill e-commerce orders.

He said the new site would help Amazon deliver merchandise faster to consumers.

As outlined in planning documents, the complex also would come with an estimated 1,800 car parking stalls, trailer spaces and bike racks.

The new center will bring another huge warehouse facility to the Sarpy County area where other high-profile names including Facebook and Google also have built.

Bryan Hartmann of NAI NP Dodge, who along with colleague Todd Schneidewind represented the seller of the land, said the project underscores the growing significance of that corridor area to the local economy.

“It’s a big feather in the cap for Papillion and Sarpy County,” Hartmann said.

The 94 acres is part of a 133-acre tract that had been purchased years ago by King of Kings Church. Hartmann said the church’s plan to build at that site have changed, in part due to the industrial flavor the area has taken on.