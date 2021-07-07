Amazon to build new warehouse in Council Bluffs

Amazon has plans to open a new warehouse in Council Bluffs.

The company purchased 50.56 acres of land off South 24th Street near the Dallas Johnson Greenhouses, according to the Pottawattamie County Assessor's website. The Des Moines Register reported Tuesday that the company purchased the land for $12.1 million to build a "sortation center."

According to Amazon.com, "sortation center associates sort customer orders by final destination and consolidate them onto trucks for faster delivery." The centers provide full- and part-time jobs, but it is not yet known how many people will be employed at the newest center.

Amazon added 500,000 employees in 2020, bringing its global workforce to nearly 1.3 million by the end of 2020, according to its most recent financial report.

The Council Bluffs facility will be the company's seventh in Iowa. Amazon also announced Wednesday that it would build a 2.9-million-square-foot fulfillment center in Davenport.