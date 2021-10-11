Amid breast cancer and pandemic, Omaha woman launches startup

So she and Bogner rejected the initial investment offer, which came from The Startup Collaborative, a venture capital firm co-founded by Erica Wassinger and Nathan Preheim. But they never stopped working on AuditMiner.

As she progressed through 17 months of cancer treatments, Mann worked when she was able. The treatments proved to be draining, particularly when she had to go through radiation and chemotherapy simultaneously.

Some weeks, she was so exhausted she couldn’t even get out of bed. Other weeks, she had just enough energy and worked with Bogner to make sure that the startup would be able to launch when the time was right.

“My body might have been tired. But my mind was still going so I could sit at the computer, talk to Jason on the phone and do things,” she said.

Bogner, meanwhile, stayed by his business partner’s side. Having met Mann through Wassinger at Pacific Springs Golf Club in west Omaha in September 2019, the two immediately clicked. For Bogner, who provided the technological expertise, there was never a question of whether he would continue to stick with Mann.

“I can’t direct those decisions that she is able to (envision),” he said, although he can put them into practice. “I can create whatever she says ...”