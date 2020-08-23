Anti-coronavirus product helps drive company's exponential growth

PLATTSMOUTH — In a dusty field about 20 minutes south of Omaha, a Tennessee-based company is on course to grow tenfold and add up to 300 jobs, in part to boost creation of a new anti-coronavirus product.

Officials in this Cass County seat of 6,500 call the planned $50 million Vireo Resources expansion over the next seven years their biggest boost in recent memory.

They say the new jobs — most in production, but some in research with six-figure salaries — position Plattsmouth to better retain young people and to launch other economic development ventures, including two housing projects currently in planning stages.

“We’re growing and open to development, as is evident,” said Mayor Paul Lambert. “Let’s get this facility built and let’s get Plattsmouth’s citizens to work — in Plattsmouth.”

First up in the Vireo expansion is a new plant that President Mark Faulkner said will span about 32,000 square feet. Groundwork is underway on that structure, which is adjacent to the existing 10,000-square-foot manufacturing plant on Vireo’s 10-acre Plattsmouth campus west of U.S. Highway 75 on Wiles Road.

About 40 employees currently work at the site, but Faulkner anticipates the workforce to grow to as many as 300 within five years.

Faulkner expects even more construction over the next seven years that could expand the local Vireo facilities to 100,000 square feet. The projected $50 million investment over that period includes both structural and equipment costs, he said.

Vireo is on a roll, Faulkner said, with some 40 products in the pipeline to join its 20 or so brands already on shelves and in the market.