Apartments to replace former Village Inn and motel along Dodge corridor

Indeed, J. Development is banking on the hope that the area grows and returns to its glory as an economic focal point of the city.

If all goes as planned, construction on the Clove Apartments will begin yet this year, as J. Development wraps up ongoing construction at another of its nearby properties, Swivel apartments. The Swivel's 158 units northeast of 72nd and Dodge Streets are expected to open late this year; the Clove is to be finished in 2023.

Yet another J. Development project, the 162-unit Centerline Apartments at 72nd and Spring Streets, opened two years ago.

Spellman said his team is not worried about market saturation any time soon, and points to the Centerline's nearly full occupancy as evidence of demand.

He said he grew up in the area and is familiar with nearby amenities that attract apartment dwellers: groceries, restaurants, stores. The University of Nebraska at Omaha is not far away, at 60th and Dodge.