Applied Underwriters acquires Florida insurer

Applied Underwriters, with operational headquarters in Omaha, has acquired Florida Casualty Insurance Co., formerly Ashmere Insurance Co., as part of Applied's strategic national and international development plan, according to a release.

The newly rebranded Fort Lauderdale-based insurer, licensed in 41 states, will carry North American Casualty's "A" rating.

The acquisition is the latest in a series of expansion moves undertaken by Applied as it furthers its presence in key national and international markets, according to Jamie Sahara, president of Applied.

"Enterprises such as the Florida Casualty Insurance Company fit neatly within our target profile for further development and for integration into our structural architecture and plans,” Sahara said. “We see the newly re-incarnated FCIC as a sound platform in select, critical areas as we bring innovative products to the market through our exceptional network of independent agents and brokers."