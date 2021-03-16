Applied Underwriters acquires Florida insurer

Applied Underwriters, with operational headquarters in Omaha, has acquired Florida Casualty Insurance Co., formerly Ashmere Insurance Co., as part of Applied's strategic national and international development plan, according to a release.
The newly rebranded Fort Lauderdale-based insurer, licensed in 41 states, will carry North American Casualty's "A" rating.
The acquisition is the latest in a series of expansion moves undertaken by Applied as it furthers its presence in key national and international markets, according to Jamie Sahara, president of Applied.
"Enterprises such as the Florida Casualty Insurance Company fit neatly within our target profile for further development and for integration into our structural architecture and plans,” Sahara said. “We see the newly re-incarnated FCIC as a sound platform in select, critical areas as we bring innovative products to the market through our exceptional network of independent agents and brokers."
Steve Menzies, chairman of Applied, said: "We are delighted to add FCIC's reach across the nation for the offering of our risk solutions, together with our excellent record of service, appreciable brokerage base and award-winning claims staff in Omaha. We look forward to providing an enhanced portfolio of coverage options in the important, growing Southeastern U.S. and in other important markets."
Applied Underwriters is a global risk services firm that helps businesses and people manage uncertainty through its business services, insurance and reinsurance solutions. It operates widely throughout the U.S., UK, EU and Middle East.