Entrepreneurs yearning to start a business have a new place to network on historic North 24th Street in Omaha.

The NET Work Spot opened Monday in a storefront north of Lake Street, an area city and community leaders are working to revitalize.

Designed with cozy and comfortable desk space and decor, the business at 2516 North 24th Street is described as “a co-working space with concierge service.”

It is a place “where solopreneurs, entrepreneurs and business professionals can network and discover their next big idea,” the promotional material says.

The NET Work Spot occupies a bay in the same building as the Styles of Evolution clothing store and the Stable Gray marketing business.

Carmen Tapio, chief executive officer of North End Teleservices, founded the business.

The intent is to foster investment and entrepreneurship in North Omaha, she said in a press release.

“This venue is about providing something North Omaha does not have today,” she said. “It is not only a co-working office space, meeting and networking space with all of the technology and amenities, it is also about a beautiful environment and experience. We want people to use the space, and for it to buzz with business activity.”

The business goes beyond offering practical resources like meeting space, copying, scanning and mail handling, the release said. The concierge service “with a personal, community-building element nurtures business networking and partnership,” the release said.

At the ribbon-cutting this week, Tapio said entrepreneurship is “not for the faint of heart.”

“As an entrepreneur, it can honestly be a lonely journey,” said Tapio, who also chairs the Greater Omaha Chamber board. “You sit at home, as the case might be, working diligently to develop your business. And you don’t have to do that anymore in North Omaha. You can come right here. You don’t have to be alone.”

The business is located across the street from where more development is planned, including new corporate offices for North End Teleservices.

Tapio said the teleservices business has grown rapidly, and she expects the same from The NET Work Spot.

“We have every intention of this business being a rousing success,” she said.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert attended the grand opening and helped to cut the ribbon.

“North 24th Street is building momentum,” Stothert said. “It’s evolving again into a place of innovation, entrepreneurship, entertainment and urban living. And that’s really exciting.”

New development often starts a chain reaction, she said.

“And that’s what we’re going to see right here,” she said.

The mayor mentioned a number of projects bringing new life to North Omaha, among them the Native Omaha Club building being redeveloped for residential and commercial use.

She pointed to the the North 24th Street Business Improvement District that is receiving federal and city money for streetscape projects.

She hinted that something big could be coming.

“We are also working with a large employer to locate a North Omaha location that will offer up to 150 new jobs,” she said.

The city has submitted an application for American Rescue Plan Act funding for a new sports facility in Levi Carter Park, she said.

And demolition is complete on Omaha’s last public housing project in North Omaha — Spencer Homes — to create Kennedy Square, a continuation of the successful Highlander neighborhood at 30th and Lake Streets, Stothert said.

“These are just a few examples of projects that build momentum,” she said. “Our investments along this corridor will ensure the rich past of North 24th Street is part of a promising future.”

Tapio said the bay occupied by The NET Work Spot has in the past been a Christmas storefront display and an ice cream shop.

“We really are thrilled to make good on our promise of continuing to invest in the Omaha community and in North Omaha. As we continued to be successful as a business, we wanted to make sure that the community was directly impacted from our success.”

The NET Work Spot is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays for private events only. For more information, email: info@reservethenetworkspot.com, call (402) 204-8914 or visit its website: www.reservethenetworkspot.com.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of April 2023