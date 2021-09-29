Astro Theater, a new $23.6 million concert venue, breaks ground in La Vista

According to Jeff Dolezal, a principal at TACKarchitects in Omaha, the Astro Theater will be primarily constructed out of steel and concrete. The exterior will be cladded with bricks and metal panels. An emphasis will be put on exterior lighting.

“We want to light the building in a really sophisticated way because a lot of the concerts will be at night,” Dolezal said.

The City Centre development currently has almost 400 apartments and will also feature retail shopping, office space and perhaps a hotel.

Erickson said developers expect to spend about $250 million to complete the City Centre by the end of this decade. Just over $100 million has been invested so far.

The City of La Vista has helped facilitate development of the City Centre with a number of economic measures. That includes the previous establishment of a tax increment financing district.

Tax increment financing, known as TIF, is a popular but sometimes controversial redevelopment tool based in state law that allows developers to take out a loan to help cover eligible redevelopment expenses in areas that have been deemed blighted.