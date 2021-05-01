At annual Berkshire meeting, Warren Buffett says 'business is now very good' after pandemic

Still, the mood was far more upbeat and lively than the previous year’s meeting, which was held during the deepest trough of the financial crisis created by COVID-19.

Underscoring how much better things are, earlier Saturday, Berkshire released quarterly financial results that showed that the revenues and profits of its operating companies are strongly rebounding.

A year after the pandemic took the economy “off a cliff,” Buffett said, “business is now very good in a great many segments of the economy.”

Some of the toughest questions Buffett faced related to how he responded early in that crisis.

The investment sage has previously espoused the belief that investors should be “fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.” But he didn’t seem to take that advice last year.

He bailed on all his massive holdings in the U.S. airline industry. He sold some bank stocks, too. And he did not take advantage of the bargain prices in the stock market to load up on the stock of companies that he believes in.

He also didn’t load up on his own stock. While Berkshire ultimately bought back almost $25 billion worth of its own shares in 2020, most of those purchases came as the stock’s price was coming back up.