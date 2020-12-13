 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Avidor 'active senior' living community opens on Sterling Ridge campus
0 comments

Avidor 'active senior' living community opens on Sterling Ridge campus

The new 162-unit Avidor apartments at Omaha’s Sterling Ridge campus near 132nd and Pacific Streets has started to welcome residents.

The complex targeting active seniors 55 years and older is managed by Allegro Management Co. and includes a hotel-like lobby, bistro bar, business center, pet spa, yoga studio and fitness center, theater, chef’s demonstration kitchen and more.

Representatives said they welcomed new residents the last week of November.

Our top Omaha staff videos of 2020

2020 was a year none of us will soon forget. From a global pandemic to social justice reform, our way of thinking and existing has been challenged in every way. The photojournalists of the Omaha World-Herald, like every one else, have been deeply impacted. We have grown through challenge and did our best to document history. These are our most memorable videos of the year. 

Finding a place on the mat

Finding a place on the mat

  • KAYLA WOLF,THE WORLD-HERALD
  • Updated

Bridgeport's Jerzie Menke is helping lead the charge for gender equality in high school wrestling.

The St. Patrick's Day letter

The St. Patrick's Day letter

  • ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
  • Updated

The Meehans send out their annual holiday card on St. Patrick's Day - not Christmas. Mary Jane, "Jane" Meehan, is in her 80s. The cards, now g…

Fall colors in Omaha

Fall colors in Omaha

  • CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
  • Updated

A look at fall in Eastern Nebraska. 

King Lake's long road to recovery

King Lake's long road to recovery

  • ANNA REED,THE WORLD-HERALD
  • Updated

The small Nebraska community was nearly all under water during the 2019 floods. This thanksgiving season, thanks to the efforts of several vol…

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - Money

Cindy covers housing, commercial real estate development and more for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @cgonzalez_owh. Phone: 402-444-1224.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert