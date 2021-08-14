 Skip to main content
Bank and more opens in growing pocket of west Omaha
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has selected a team of developers to lead the $45 million renovation and redevelopment of the former Omaha Steel Works property on the west side of Saddle Creek Road.

A growing west Omaha area near 204th and Pacific Streets has added an 8,000-square-foot building that houses a full-service bank and commercial tenants.

Equitable Bank, founded in Grand Island in 1882, occupies more than half the new structure at 20112 Pierce St. Ten bank employees work at the new site now; five more are expected. 

"As a community bank, it was important that we create a welcoming, service-driven space while also doing our part to encourage other businesses to invest here," President Doug Nodgaard said.

B. Morton Design, an interior design firm, is leasing one of the three commercial bays in the Equitable Bank-owned structure.

Nodgaard said the area was attractive because of its growth and high incomes in the area. The new bank branch, which opened earlier this month, adds to Equitable's network, which has locations in Grand Island, North Platte and elsewhere in Omaha.

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

Reporter - Money

Cindy covers housing, commercial real estate development and more for The World-Herald.

