The Omaha area is home to seven companies among the Fortune 500 and 1,000.
Baxter Auto Group has acquired its fifth dealership in the metro Kansas City area.
The dealership group acquired Audi Shawnee Mission, located in Merriam, Kansas, from Holman Auto Group, the company said in a release.
Baxter operates 20 automotive retail stores across the Midwest and Mountain regions representing nine automotive brands, including Audi, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, INFINITI, Toyota, Honda, Subaru, Volkswagen and Ford.
The group serves the communities of Omaha and Lincoln; Kansas City, Kansas; and Colorado Springs, Colorado.
“Baxter is uniquely dedicated to delivering a remarkable guest experience,” said Mickey Anderson, president and CEO of Baxter, in the release. “This commitment leads us to invest with brands that hold a similar high standard of service, and Audi has been an exemplary partner in this respect. We are very pleased to expand our relationship with them into Kansas City.”
With the acquisition, Baxter adds more than 50 new employees to its team, including the current general manager of Audi Shawnee Mission, John Coats.
Audi Shawnee Mission, located at 6601 East Frontage Road, joins Subaru of Olathe, Honda of Olathe, Legends Toyota and Legends Honda as Baxter’s fifth Kansas City metro area location.
Photos: Berkshire Hathaway 2023 annual shareholders meeting weekend in Omaha
Hundreds wait in line for the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting outside the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
People head inside for the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting outside the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
People wait in line in a skyway for the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting outside the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
NetJets pilots picket for better wages and quality of life outside the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Tom Ecker tries on a cowboy hat at the Justin Boots booth during the Berkshire Bazaar of Bargains at the CHI Health Center on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hami Liu from Taiwan poses for a photo with a cardboard cutout of Warren Buffett at the See’s Candies booth Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lucas Anderson of Casey, Illinois tries on VR goggles for a flight simulator at the Berkshire Bazaar of Bargains at the CHI Health Center on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
People cross 10th Street to make their way to the Berkshire Bazaar of Bargains at the CHI Health Center on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Shoppers walk the floor during the “Berkshire Bazaar of Bargains” at the CHI Health Center on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
People check out the display for Clayton Homes during the Berkshire Bazaar of Bargains at the CHI Health Center on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Shoppers walk the hall outside of he CHI Health Center during the Berkshire Bazaar of Bargains at ton Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Shoppers checkout the NetJets display at the Berkshire Bazaar of Bargains at the CHI Health Center on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Shoppers checkout the BNST Railway display at the Berkshire Bazaar of Bargains at the CHI Health Center on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
