Bellevue hairstylists start mobile salon, discover they could cut it in construction, too

The two women had none when they started working on the camper.

Zero construction background is how Harrison frames it.

“So once we gutted it, we figured out our new layout and went for it,” she said.

Knaff and Blundell’s brother, Mykel Miller, also helped with the transformation, which took from July to December. Between the purchase and renovations, they’ve invested $30,000.

It brings a “wow” from everyone who enters the mobile salon.

“I feel like clients are always super surprised when they walk in,” Blundell said. “It looks like a small camper on the outside, and it’s so open and spacious. It’s really surprising.”

Now all they need are more customers. The pair were used to cutting 16 heads of hair during always-busy eight-hour shifts at Sport Clips.

Their client list is small but growing as they travel between the DJ’s Dugouts in Bellevue and Plattsmouth and the Modern Work Suites & Studios at 84th and F Streets. It takes them about 15 minutes to set up for business, and about the same time to close up so everything moves safely.