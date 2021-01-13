Bellevue Sonic reopening is 'a new chapter' for employees

The scene at a Bellevue Sonic Wednesday was one of normalcy.
Customers waited in the drive-thru, an employee carried food to a woman waiting in her car, sunlight reflected off the restaurant’s sign on the unseasonably warm January afternoon.
For employees and the Bellevue community, "normal" has brought a new chapter.
Wednesday was the first day the Sonic at 1307 Cornhusker Road was open to the public since two workers were killed there and two were injured in a Nov. 21 shooting.
Franchise owner Bryant Morrison said the decision on when to reopen was left to the employees.
"Everybody is very close, they do special things for each other, for the birthdays and anniversaries, and whatever else," he said. "I think a lot of people were ready to come back."
Workers returned to fully remodeled store with a new look. A new logo hung above the building and improvements are planned outdoors.
Brian Larson, director of operations for the restaurant, said he hopes the new look helps with healing.
“We replaced the entire ceiling, we replaced all the walls so everything is very clean, very new,” Larson said as he worked alongside franchise Morrison on an ordering kiosk in the parking lot. “It's an opportunity to give (employees) a new chapter, so the chapter from that night is now closed.”
Morrison pointed to the patio near the front of the restaurant where a memorial honoring the victims of the shooting will be built.
The memorial will have an open fireplace with a continual flame, seating, a plaque and a flag that will memorialize Nathan Pastrana, 22, and Ryan Helbert, 28, who were killed, and honor Zoey Lujan, 18, and Kenneth Gerner, 25, who suffered critical injuries, Morrison said.
Gerner, who was released from the hospital Dec. 23, stopped by the Sonic Wednesday.
"He came to visit us today to say 'hi,'" Morrison said. "He’s going to come back to work next week for two-hour shifts at a time because he’s still in rehab."
Morrison said he's thankful for the community and for the first responders who helped that night.
Authorities that night arrested Roberto C. Silva, 23, of Omaha. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, an arson charge and several firearms charges. He entered not-guilty pleas at a hearing in Sarpy County on Friday.
Silva is next scheduled to appear in court in March. A trial date has not been set.
Days before the attack, Silva was arrested on suspicion of identity theft, accused of charging $57 to another person’s Sonic app.
A GoFundMe made on behalf of the victims is still up, Morrison said. More than $42,000 had been raised as of Wednesday.
Our best Omaha staff photos of 2020
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067