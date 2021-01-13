Bellevue Sonic reopening is 'a new chapter' for employees

The scene at a Bellevue Sonic Wednesday was one of normalcy.

Customers waited in the drive-thru, an employee carried food to a woman waiting in her car, sunlight reflected off the restaurant’s sign on the unseasonably warm January afternoon.

For employees and the Bellevue community, "normal" has brought a new chapter.

Wednesday was the first day the Sonic at 1307 Cornhusker Road was open to the public since two workers were killed there and two were injured in a Nov. 21 shooting.

Franchise owner Bryant Morrison said the decision on when to reopen was left to the employees.

"Everybody is very close, they do special things for each other, for the birthdays and anniversaries, and whatever else," he said. "I think a lot of people were ready to come back."

Workers returned to fully remodeled store with a new look. A new logo hung above the building and improvements are planned outdoors.

Brian Larson, director of operations for the restaurant, said he hopes the new look helps with healing.