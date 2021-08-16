Berkshire Hathaway increases stake in Kroger while paring drug holdings

Omaha billionaire Warren Buffett's company has again increased the size of its bet on grocery giant Kroger, while scaling back several of its health care industry investments.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. said in a quarterly update with regulators Monday that it picked up almost 11 million shares of Kroger stock during the second quarter, raising its holdings to 61.8 million shares. Buffett's company has been steadily adding to its Kroger holdings in recent quarters.

Berkshire also sold off its 643,022 shares of biotechnology firm Biogen and cut its investments in drugmakers Merck, Abbvie Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. At the same time, Berkshire reported a new 1.6 million-share stake in Merck spinoff Organon & Co.

During the quarter, Berkshire also sold its almost 14 million shares of paint-maker Axalta Coating Systems.

Many investors follow the company's investments closely because of Buffett's remarkably successful track record.