Berkshire Hathaway reduces stake in Wells Fargo, US Bank and Chevron

Omaha investor Warren Buffett’s company pared back its holdings in financial firms further during the first quarter and also halved its new investment in Chevron.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. provided an update on its U.S. stock holdings on Monday in a filing with regulators. Many investors follow Berkshire’s holdings closely because of Buffett’s remarkably successful record.

During the first three months of the year, Berkshire unloaded more of its Wells Fargo stock, pared down its investment in U.S. Bank’s parent company and sold off a relatively smaller stake of about $700 million in Synchrony Financial.

At the end of the period, Buffett’s company held just 675,054 shares of Wells Fargo. It once owned more than 10% of Wells Fargo before it started selling its interest in the big bank.

Three months ago, Berkshire disclosed a $4.1 billion Chevron investment. It has since cut that down to roughly $2.5 billion of the oil producer’s stock.