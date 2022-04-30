Berkshire shareholders happy to hear from Buffett, Munger for first time in three years

It took a while for the thousands of Berkshire Hathaway shareholders to make their way inside the CHI Health Center on Saturday morning.

But once they sat in their seats and saw Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger address them in person for the first time in three years, the wait proved to be worth it. As the two top Berkshire executives answered question after question, many shareholders remained steadfast, ready to take in whatever Buffett, 91, and Munger, 98, had to say.

Green Bay, Wisconsin, residents Nic Prausa and Daniel Althaus made the trip to the shareholders meeting for the first time this weekend.

“It’s encouraging to see, that even in their age, Warren and Charlie are in good spirits and have plenty of energy," Prausa said. "If you didn’t know, you couldn’t guess they were as old as they were.”

Rob Feltus of Omaha and Sarah Gergen of Lincoln expressed similar sentiments.

“I just love how Charlie and Warren shared their decades of experience and can articulate it so simply and have it make sense to everyone,” Feltus said.

One of the top concerns shareholders who spoke with The World-Herald hoped Buffett would address was inflation. Buffett tackled the topic from multiple angles and advised people to have a skillset that is valued by others.

“That’s very true,” Prausa said. “If you provide something that other people see is of value, inflation only has so much bearing. People are going to want what you have to give if what you have to give is worthwhile.”

In addition to seeing Buffett and Munger, the shareholders meeting gave first-time Omaha visitors like Florence Cunningham of Albuquerque, New Mexico, an opportunity to experience what the city has to offer. The first thing she noticed was the demeanor of its citizens.

“People are so polite,” she said. “I came in (Friday) morning on the train. I was like doe-eyed. Someone just said, ‘Pardon me, miss, you look really lost.’ I was like, ‘I am.’ That was my introduction to Omaha.”

Cunningham said she had a steak and met many people on her first day in Omaha.

“It was nice,” she said.

With family that used to live in Omaha, Kelly and Laurie Parkhill, also Albuquerque residents, viewed the Berkshire meeting as an opportunity to visit Buffett’s hometown once again.

“We like coming to Omaha, period," Laurie said. "(The meeting) is just an added bonus."

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were still apparent at the CHI Health Center. In addition to empty seats in the arena, lines moved slowly at times with attendees having to show proof of vaccination in addition to being screened through metal detectors. At one point, a security guard directed people to different doors as the line reached a standstill on the arena’s west side.

Attendees were still willing to make any accommodations to attend this year’s meeting.

“It feels wonderful to be back,” said Erin Norton of Chicago. “We’ve been masking up inside. But it still feels great to be here and have the opportunity."

