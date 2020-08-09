Bigger theater will open this winter in final stage of Jewish Community Center renovation

It’s been nearly 50 years since Omaha Jewish leaders staked out and bought a tract of mostly farmland south of 132nd and West Dodge Road to build a community center.

The facility grew over the decades to fill a 28-acre campus with an array of programs serving preschoolers to seniors. A $33 million renovation project was launched a few years ago to update the property in major ways.

Now, come this winter, it’s show time — as one of the final pieces, a $6 million rebuilt theater, is scheduled to open at the Jewish Community Center at 333 S. 132nd St.

Steve Levinger, chief development officer of the umbrella Jewish Federation of Omaha, describes the expanded 326-seat venue as (not counting school facilities) the city’s biggest full-service theater and performing arts stage west of 72nd Street.

He said the indoor theater should open a new door to live productions in Omaha's suburbia.

“For people interested in the arts and who live in west Omaha, this is a facility that will bring a number of theater productions and events to their backyard,” Levinger said. "It fills a void."

He emphasized that, like other programs at the JCC, the theater will serve all, not only the Jewish population. The JCC, part of the Jewish Federation of Omaha, counts about 2,500 family and individual memberships for a total of some 9,500 people.

The theater and its related dressing, music lesson and visual gallery areas are part of the last phase of the multiyear transformation financed so far with private dollars. A high-tech learning wing with a Hall of History and a coffee bar will also be finished this winter.