 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blackstone area's 'The Committee Chophouse' opens in the Cottonwood Hotel
0 comments

Blackstone area's 'The Committee Chophouse' opens in the Cottonwood Hotel

The Committee Chophouse

The new steakhouse at the Cottonwood hotel in the Blackstone District takes its name from Charles Schimmel’s weekly poker game crew that called itself “The Committee.”

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

A new restaurant in Omaha's recently opened Cottonwood hotel — The Committee Chophouse — is now accepting reservations.

The steakhouse takes its name from Charles Schimmel's weekly poker game crew that called itself, "The Committee."

Schimmel owned the hotel when it was called The Blackstone. The property at 36th and Farnam Streets recently opened as the Cottonwood, under the Kimpton flag, after a $75 million renovation. The hotel is managed by Pivot Hotels & Resorts.

Leading the Chophouse is executive chef Ryan Arensdorf.

Elsewhere in the hotel, the newly opened Cottonwood Room is described as a contemporary reinterpretation of the original hotel's Roaring '20s speakeasy.

Here are the city's 36 essential restaurants

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - Money

Cindy covers housing, commercial real estate development and more for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @cgonzalez_owh. Phone: 402-444-1224.

Related to this story

More than meets the eye at the $86 million VA health care center
Local Business News

More than meets the eye at the $86 million VA health care center

  • Updated

Behind each design element at Omaha’s new $86 million veterans health center is a metaphor or symbolic message meant to honor veterans. "Once it's up and built you just get this sense of fulfillment, almost like you've done your part to give respect to the veterans who have given their service, their lives, to our country."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert