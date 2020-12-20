Blackstone area's 'The Committee Chophouse' opens in the Cottonwood Hotel

A new restaurant in Omaha's recently opened Cottonwood hotel — The Committee Chophouse — is now accepting reservations.
The steakhouse takes its name from Charles Schimmel's weekly poker game crew that called itself, "The Committee."
Schimmel owned the hotel when it was called The Blackstone. The property at 36th and Farnam Streets recently opened as the Cottonwood, under the Kimpton flag, after a $75 million renovation. The hotel is managed by Pivot Hotels & Resorts.
Leading the Chophouse is executive chef Ryan Arensdorf.
Elsewhere in the hotel, the newly opened Cottonwood Room is described as a contemporary reinterpretation of the original hotel's Roaring '20s speakeasy.
