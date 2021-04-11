Blackstone Plaza seeks nearly $6 million in TIF

Owners of midtown Omaha's Blackstone Plaza are seeking city assistance to renovate the 15-story office structure formerly known as Kiewit Plaza.

The request for nearly $6 million in public tax-increment financing would help cover eligible costs of the overall $37.7 million project at 3555 Farnam St.

TIF is an incentive that allows developers to use a portion of future increased property taxes generated by their projects to pay for certain upfront development costs. It’s designed to boost blighted areas and go toward projects that wouldn’t happen without the incentive.

Blackstone Plaza has retained a few tenants — including Warren Buffett and his Berkshire Hathaway corporate office — after Kiewit Corp. sold the property and ended a six-decade run there.

Kiewit now is settled into its newly built worldwide headquarters in north downtown Omaha.