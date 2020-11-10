Blair lands $85 million Dollar General distribution center, 400 jobs

Dollar General announced Tuesday it will build an $85 million distribution center that will bring up to 400 jobs to Blair, Nebraska.

The facility will span about 800,000 square feet and include packaging and distribution of both "dry" and "fresh" items found in Dollar General stores.

Also at the site to provide opportunity for driver jobs will be some of the company's fleet of trucks, which will distribute the sorted and packaged goods to stores across some 1,500 stores in the Midwest.

When selecting Blair, national spokeswoman Crystal Ghassemi said, Dollar General looked at proximity to its stores, customers and a workforce. She also cited the relationship and incentives that local communities have to offer.

“Really it comes down to great partnerships with local workforces, the local business environment — all those combined we’re really excited to work in Blair.”

Local officials lauded the announcement and job potential.

"We're proud to welcome the first ground-up dual distribution site for America's general store to Blair," said Mike Rooks, director of Washington County Economic Development.