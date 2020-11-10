Blair lands $85 million Dollar General distribution center, 400 jobs

Dollar General announced Tuesday it will build an $85 million distribution center that will bring up to 400 jobs to Blair, Nebraska.
The facility will span about 800,000 square feet and include packaging and distribution of both "dry" and "fresh" items found in Dollar General stores.
Also at the site to provide opportunity for driver jobs will be some of the company's fleet of trucks, which will distribute the sorted and packaged goods to stores across some 1,500 stores in the Midwest.
When selecting Blair, national spokeswoman Crystal Ghassemi said, Dollar General looked at proximity to its stores, customers and a workforce. She also cited the relationship and incentives that local communities have to offer.
“Really it comes down to great partnerships with local workforces, the local business environment — all those combined we’re really excited to work in Blair.”
Local officials lauded the announcement and job potential.
"We're proud to welcome the first ground-up dual distribution site for America's general store to Blair," said Mike Rooks, director of Washington County Economic Development.
A dual distribution warehouse handles packaging of both "dry" items, such as toilet paper, seasonal decor and cleaning supplies, and "fresh" items such as pizzas and vegetables. Typically they're dealt with in separate structures, Ghassemi said. She said Dollar General may replicate the Blair model at 1200 S. 10th St. elsewhere, too.
Ghassemi said the goal is to break ground yet this year and have the center up and running in 2022. She said she didn't have the wages that General Dollar plans to offer, though the jobs range from managers to forklift operators to sorters and drivers.
“We offer competitive wages and benefits,” she said, adding there would be career growth opportunities.
Economists at the Greater Omaha Chamber projected that when fully operational, the distribution center will add $106 million to the local economy each year, $53.5 million of which would be specific to Blair's Washington County.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said the investment "speaks to Nebraska's business friendliness and natural advantages as a logistics and supply chain hub." He said it adds to growth.
The Blair facility will not include a retail component where consumers could shop.
Dollar General opened its first Nebraska store in 1992 and today employs about 1,100 in 130 stores throughout the state, its officials said.
Blair currently has one Dollar General retail store. Omaha has nine. Each individual store employs six to 10 workers, said Ghassemi.
