Buffett: Berkshire's live-streamed annual meeting will air from Los Angeles, not Omaha

Warren Buffett announced Saturday that Berkshire Hathaway’s 2021 annual meeting on May 1 will be held in Los Angeles this year so his right-hand man Charlie Munger will be able to join in the pandemic-altered proceedings.
In last year’s meeting, Buffett appeared on stage alone in front of 18,000 seats in Omaha’s CHI Health Center after Berkshire’s chairman decided the usual shareholder activities needed to be scrapped due to COVID-19 concerns.
The proceedings were livestreamed, and Buffett was not joined by Munger, Berkshire’s longtime vice chairman, who stayed safely home in California.
Buffett already announced late last year that this year’s meeting would again be held without shareholders.
Saturday, in his annual letter to shareholders, Buffett revealed he would do the live-streaming session from Los Angeles so that the 97-year-old Munger would be able to join him for the traditional Q-and-A session that highlights the meeting.
“I missed him last year and, more important, you clearly missed him,” Buffett wrote. “Direct your really tough questions to Charlie! We will have fun, and we hope you will as well.”
It apparently will mark the first time in Berkshire’s 56-year history that the annual meeting won’t be held in the 90-year-old Buffett’s hometown.
As he commented at the end of last year’s annual meeting, Buffett said Saturday that he looks forward to when he can once again bring 30,000-plus shareholders back to Omaha to meet face to face.
“I hope and expect that will be in 2022,” he wrote. “The citizens of Omaha, our exhibiting subsidiaries and all of us at the home office can’t wait to get you back for an honest-to-God annual meeting, Berkshire-style.”
The meeting will once again be live-streamed by Yahoo. It will go on air at 12 p.m., the Q-and-A session will run from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., and then there will be a half-hour formal business meeting.
Buffett said Greg Abel and Ajit Jain, Berkshire's other vice chairmen, will also take part in the question session. That would be a first. Buffett had intended for both to take part last year, but in the end, only Abel joined him to play a limited role in the meeting.
Photos: 30 images of Warren Buffett through the years
