Buffett: Berkshire's live-streamed annual meeting will air from Los Angeles, not Omaha

Warren Buffett announced Saturday that Berkshire Hathaway’s 2021 annual meeting on May 1 will be held in Los Angeles this year so his right-hand man Charlie Munger will be able to join in the pandemic-altered proceedings.

In last year’s meeting, Buffett appeared on stage alone in front of 18,000 seats in Omaha’s CHI Health Center after Berkshire’s chairman decided the usual shareholder activities needed to be scrapped due to COVID-19 concerns.

The proceedings were livestreamed, and Buffett was not joined by Munger, Berkshire’s longtime vice chairman, who stayed safely home in California.

Buffett already announced late last year that this year’s meeting would again be held without shareholders.

Saturday, in his annual letter to shareholders, Buffett revealed he would do the live-streaming session from Los Angeles so that the 97-year-old Munger would be able to join him for the traditional Q-and-A session that highlights the meeting.

“I missed him last year and, more important, you clearly missed him,” Buffett wrote. “Direct your really tough questions to Charlie! We will have fun, and we hope you will as well.”