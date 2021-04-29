Buffett to break pandemic silence with Saturday livestream from California

Like many others, he appears to be laying low during the pandemic. His reluctance to talk about COVID or its economic impact may be because they’re too unpredictable. And issues like vaccinations and wearing masks have also become so political, Cunningham said.

“It’s confounding,” Cunningham said. “If I was running Berkshire, I could understand why he might say, ‘Not my job.’ ”

Saturday’s meeting will be the first opportunity for the world to hear the 90-year-old Buffett’s views on issues like recent progress in subduing the pandemic, the national reckoning over race that followed the death of George Floyd, proposed increases in corporate taxes, business opposition to efforts to limit voting access and the GameStop investment controversy — all subjects that are likely to come up.

James Shanahan, who analyzes Berkshire for Edward Jones in St. Louis, said he’s particularly interested in hearing Buffett’s thoughts on how to deploy the company’s cash, which stood at $138 billion at year’s end.

Berkshire has been aggressively using that money in the past year to buy back shares of its own stock. But with recent healthy increases in the stock price, that strategy may not remain as attractive to Buffett.