Buffett to break pandemic silence with Saturday livestream from California

Warren Buffett will come out of a year of pandemic-induced hibernation Saturday when he livestreams Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholders meeting from an undisclosed location in California.
The Berkshire CEO has made very few public appearances or statements since last year’s virtual annual meeting from Omaha. But the fully vaccinated investment guru is traveling to Los Angeles so he can share the stage with his longtime right-hand man and vice chairman, Charlie Munger.
While the meeting for the second year in a row will be held without the 40,000 shareholders who traditionally flock to Omaha, people can watch the proceedings on the Yahoo Finance website.
The livestream begins with a preshow at 11:30 a.m. Central time, with Buffett taking the stage at 12:30 p.m. to field questions for 3½ hours. Last year, more than 2 million worldwide tuned in.
In February, the Omaha billionaire released his annual letter to shareholders, but he had little to say in that missive about the pandemic or how it has shaken the world’s economy. One analyst labeled the letter “tone deaf.”
Lawrence Cunningham, a George Washington University business law professor who has written about Buffett, said he doesn’t find it particularly surprising that Buffett has been so quiet during the past year.
Like many others, he appears to be laying low during the pandemic. His reluctance to talk about COVID or its economic impact may be because they’re too unpredictable. And issues like vaccinations and wearing masks have also become so political, Cunningham said.
“It’s confounding,” Cunningham said. “If I was running Berkshire, I could understand why he might say, ‘Not my job.’ ”
Saturday’s meeting will be the first opportunity for the world to hear the 90-year-old Buffett’s views on issues like recent progress in subduing the pandemic, the national reckoning over race that followed the death of George Floyd, proposed increases in corporate taxes, business opposition to efforts to limit voting access and the GameStop investment controversy — all subjects that are likely to come up.
James Shanahan, who analyzes Berkshire for Edward Jones in St. Louis, said he’s particularly interested in hearing Buffett’s thoughts on how to deploy the company’s cash, which stood at $138 billion at year’s end.
Berkshire has been aggressively using that money in the past year to buy back shares of its own stock. But with recent healthy increases in the stock price, that strategy may not remain as attractive to Buffett.
For the first time in an annual meeting, Buffett and Munger will be joined onstage by both of Berkshire’s operational vice chairmen: Ajit Jain and Greg Abel.
Berkshire officials declined to disclose where the four participants will gather. Cunningham said that given that Buffett moved the meeting to California so it could include the 97-year-old Munger, he wouldn’t be surprised if it’s being held in Munger’s Los Angeles home.
While Buffett may be disappointed that he can’t hold a live meeting, Cunningham said, the annual dialogue with shareholders on Berkshire and its values remains very important to him.
With most public companies, 70% of the stock is held by institutional investors, with only 30% held by individuals. With Berkshire, it’s just the opposite, Cunningham said, and that’s because of the loyal and educated legion of shareholders that Buffett has cultivated.
“That’s what he wanted, and that’s what he got,” he said. “That’s why you see 40,000 people come to Omaha, and why you will see 2 million tune in to Yahoo.”
