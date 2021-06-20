 Skip to main content
BUIDING PERMITS for June 20
SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

1535 Ridgewood LLC, 1535 Ridgewood Ave., $401,168.

Burrow Management Company LLC, 2338 S. 182nd Circle, $248,648.

Lanoha Pacific Inc., 3828 S. 213th St., $226,268.

Jbt Holdings LLC, 21336 A St., $191,892.

Pine Crest Homes LLC, 4504 N. 188th St., $186,420.

Bsr-Fw LLC, 19903 Madison St., $176,856; 6320 S. 200th St., $128,764.

Richland Homes LLC, 8809 N. 177th St., $165,248.

20535 Fort LLC, 5821 N. 208th St., $159,364.

Deer Creek Reserve LLC, 12823 Mormon St., $144,928.

Charleston Homes LLC, 20951 Grand Ave., $145,092; 17702 Hartman Ave., $143,248; 17809 Ogden St., $138,636.

Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc., 3365 N. 164th St., $138,052; 2456 S. 217th St., $138,052.

Kms-168 LLC, 8103 N. 166th St., $130,900.

Blue Sage Development LLC, 1404 S. 200th Avenue Circle, $122,484.

Habitat For Humanity Of Omaha, 2576 Manderson St., $88,316; 2554 Pratt St., $87,956.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

JSK Trust, 20640 Rawhide Road, $143,600.

Aaron Bryant, 146 S. 126th Ave., $110,000.

Jonathan Mahrt, 2027 S. 85th Ave., $100,000.

Ryan M. Kunhart, 318 S. 94th St., $95,900.

Matthew A. Shapiro, 12908 Seward St., $90,000.

Stephen G. Olson II, 9826 Nottingham Drive, $83,459.

Julie A. Otten, 2009 S. 165th Ave., $80,000.

Phillip C. Tomek, 2704 S. 96th Avenue Circle, $63,440.

Scott T. Cavey, 6317 S. 120th Plaza, $63,343.

Robert M. Andrews, 5103 Burt St., $62,416.

Matthew O. Scanlan, 523 Meadow Road, $60,000.

Samuel C. Farrell, 2009 S. 87th St., $58,760.

Michael A. Kolakowski, 132 N. 39th St., $46,896.

Chris E. Janicek, 3837 Cuming St., $45,900.

Mark Olderbak, 4950 S. 176th Ave., $45,000.

Barbara J. Pence, 21040 Arbor Court, $41,879.

Anthony T. Podany, 1863 Blue Sage Parkway, $40,000.

David Erb, 16611 Taylor St., $39,108.

Barr Homes Inc., 3508 N. 214th St., $35,000.

Brent J. Michels, 16342 Page St., $31,232.

Barbara A .Ferguson, 7103 Corby St., $29,342.

Jahmee Lahooti, 14503 Patrick Ave., $27,696.

Darrin J. Dietrich, 17331 Sharp St., $27,524.

Kangni Kpodar, 5812 S. 152nd Ave., $26,631.

Susan Fieber Strohn, 723 N. 89th Plaza, $26,322.

Christopher J. Herrington, 18310 Tyler St., $26,051.

Christopher R. Hedican, 9935 Essex Drive, $25,273.

David C. Thoms, 17402 Burdette Circle, $25,000.

Rodney L. Moeller, 6109 S. 102nd St., $24,000.

Davidson Wissing, 4425 Madison St., $23,724.

Rodney D. Brown, 16173 Lamp St., $23,000.

Adam M. Diprima, 10211 Woodridge Lane, $22,585.

Jeff Casey, 17815 Binney St., $22,000.

Wayne B. Hughes, 3437 S. 115th Ave., $20,400.

Douglas A. Engel, 3960 S. 182nd St., $20,000.

Manjari Sengar, 3855 S. 179th Terrace, $20,000.

Judith K. Maxwell, 12330 Charles St., $20,000.

Robert J. Woodling, 1886 S. 126th St., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Douglas County School District, 2606 Hamilton St., $2,800,000.

Lund 159 Dodge LLC, 15950 West Dodge Road, $975,000

Tschannen-Omaha LLC, 8642 S. R Place, $600,000; 8642 S. R Place, $600,000.

Beekman Street Partners, 10020 Regency Circle, $365,044.

W S M Properties, 7550 L St., $250,000.

Firehouse 4 LLC, 999 N. 16th St., $200,000.

St James Mf I LLC, 3102 N. 60th St., $150,000.

1609 Binney1 LLC, 1609 Binney St., $150,000.

Dustin Hiatt, 420 S. 11th St., $125,000; 420 S. 11th St., $125,000.

Westroads Mall LLC, 10000 California St., $99,132.

Douglas County, 15345 West Maple Road, $90,000; 15345 West Maple Road, $90,000.

Silk Hospitality LLC, 10829 M St., $40,000.

OTHER PERMITS

Omaha-Douglas Public Building, 1717 Harney St., $17,826,538.

Freihaus Holdings LLC, 3306 Jones St., $2,865,866.

Realty Income Corp., 6607 N. 72nd St., $1,800,000.

Stony Brook Properties Inc., 14410 Stony Brook Blvd., $296,805.

Praedium-Clark Omaha LLC, 7300 World Communications Drive, $105,000.

Scott A. Vincent, 13410 N. 78th St., $50,000.

Terry Dahir, 21501 Honeysuckle Drive, $40,320.

Tmd Property Group LLC, 5103 Davenport St., $35,000.

Terrance Dewald, 14048 White Deer Lane, $30,000.

David W. Scavio, 5068 Kansas Ave., $20,000.

