Builder's District bringing apartments, offices, grocery store to downtown Omaha

A rendering shows the proposed Builder's District in downtown Omaha.
NODDLE COS.
This map shows the proposed Builder's District. It would run from Cuming Street on the north to Cass Street on the south. The western edge is on 17th Street with the eastern edge on 14th Street.
NODDLE COS.
An urban park planned for the Builder's District in downtown Omaha would use unconventional materials like shipping containers and pipes in its design.
NODDLE COS.
The Builder's District development would feature an urban park with green space, seating and a screen for movies or sporting events. The park, between 16th and 17th Streets near Burt Street, isn't designed to compete with the larger riverfront parks.
NODDLE COS.
Several city blocks are poised to become the Builder's District in north downtown Omaha. This photo looks south, toward Interstate 480 from Cuming Street with 17th Street at the right.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A four-story office and commercial building is proposed for a space near 15th and Mike Fahey Streets. In addition to office and retail space, it features two rooftop decks and a pedestrian plaza.
NODDLE COMPANIES
The Builder's District would span 12 city blocks and represent a $500 million investment by the time it's completed. It will run from Cuming Street on the north to Cass Street on the south and from 17th Street on the west to 14th Street on the east. This image looks southeast from near 17th and Cuming.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Builder's District could bring offices, apartments and a park to downtown. This image looks southeast, with Cuming Street on the right and 16th Street on the bottom.
A planned development spanning about 12 city blocks could bring new office space, apartments, an urban park and a small grocery store to downtown Omaha.
Developers are working on an ambitious schedule, hoping to begin construction on the first part of the project by next month. Once completed the project would be about a $500 million investment, said developer Jay Noddle of Noddle Cos.
The Builder's District development will run from Cuming Street on the north to Cass Street on the south. The western edge is on 17th Street with the eastern edge on 14th Street.
"It's another one of the next round of projects in the urban core, which we all know is really important," Noddle said.
The development is working its way through the approval process, with one building already receiving the initial green light from the city's Planning Board. The entire development could be finished in the next seven to eight years, developers said.
The first building in the project will sit near 15th and Mike Fahey Streets. At about 120,000 square feet, the building has room for commercial and office space as well as first-floor spots for restaurants and a fitness center.
Construction on the $57 million project is expected to start in September, wrapping up by the end of 2023. While no tenants are signed on yet, Noddle said the office market is strong, giving them the confidence to start construction.
The building at 15th and Mike Fahey Streets features unique — and environmentally friendly — design features. Exposed structure in the building, like columns and ceilings, will be made of mass timber. Steel still will be used in areas that have drywall, like hallways, elevators bays and restrooms.
"It's a little more responsible," Noddle said. "You can grow more trees. It's less of a carbon footprint, and aesthetically, it's really interesting."
Officegoers will be able to open windows for fresh air. Since the start of the pandemic, fresh air has become more emphasized than it was before.
The building also will feature two rooftop decks and a pedestrian plaza. A pocket park, open for civic or community events and outdoor recreation, will sit on the south side of the building.
A larger park and recreation area will sit between 16th and 17th Streets near Burt Street. The urban park isn't designed to compete with the larger riverfront park developments, Noddle said. Instead, it's made to have a neighborhood feel.
"It's really important for the neighborhood to have its own outdoor space," Noddle said. "A place to walk the dog, grab a cup of coffee, hang out."
The park will be nestled in a fence of shipping containers. Surplus construction materials, like pipes and other items, will be repurposed and used in the park's design.
Renderings show green space and seating options.
The park also will feature a projection screen to allow parkgoers to watch movies or sporting events. And, at least for a little while, the two-way screen will allow for a drive-in theater.
A parcel north of the park will be developed later. But until parking structures are finished, it will serve as a parking lot, giving the option to host drive-in movies.
"Let's not put a lot of stuff in the ground that we're just going to tear out and not be able to repurpose when future development takes place," Noddle said.
The development also includes plans for additional office buildings and apartments. A space in renderings also shows a small-scale but still full service grocery store, something the downtown area is lacking.
Portions of the project are in different design stages, but should fall in line one after the other, Noddle said.
Noddle Cos. is behind Aksarben Village, too, and the design — particularly of the park — pulls elements from that project.
"We're going to be able to take the lessons we learned at Aksarben Village and apply them and improve things in the Builder's District," he said. "We're really looking forward to it."
