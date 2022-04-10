BUILDING PERMITS for April 10

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Blondo 186 LLC, 2426 N. 188th St., $813,880.
20535 Fort LLC, 20612 Ogden St., $379,128.
Fools Inc., 5511 N. 208th Ave., $300,000.
LPC Properties LLC, 3021 N. 182nd St., $209,736.
Deer Creek Reserve LLC, 8104 N. 129th St., $192,444.
Michael Goetz, 8005 N. 167th St., $185,632.
Richland Homes LLC, 4111 S. 213th St., $172,572; 21345 I St., $169,736; 17501 Clay St., $167,264; 4115 S. 213th St., $117,020.
Charleston Homes LLC, 21105 Larimore Ave., $172,500; 17717 Jaynes St., $149,472.
Hildy Construction Inc., 8012 N. 166th St., $170,404.
JBT Holdings LLC, 4514 S. 219th St., $165,736.
Blondo 180 LLC, 18125 Miami St., $162,440.
Kavan Homes Inc., 19254 Ruggles Circle, $155,684.
JBT Holdings LLC, 8110 N. 166th St., $149,268.
Lane Building Corp., 2903 N. 166th St., $134,396.
Pier 15 Development LLC, 6009 N Hws Cleveland Blvd., $127,632.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 8617 Young St., $98,360; 8613 Young St., $79,764; 8621 Young St., $79,764; 8625 Young St., $79,764; 8629 Young St., $79,764.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 2551 Pinkney St., $74,532.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Michael Mapes, 6022 Country Club Oaks Place, $82,000.
East Campus Realty LLC, 120 S. 31st Ave., $80,000.
Lakelyn Hogan, 9944 Devonshire Drive, $69,000.
Thurman T. Cotton, 6916 N. 53rd St., $56,322.
Christopher Ferris, 1710 S. 176th St., $50,000.
Dana Osborn, 5132 Erskine St., $50,000.
Zachary Milleson, 3506 Pine St., $48,110.
Andrew S. Clendenen, 4219 Pine St., $44,000.
Advantage Development Inc., 21940 Karen St., $36,960.
Dan Carnahan, 15441 Hamilton St., $30,270.
Brian Hemmer, 16429 Madison St., $26,600.
Yajae Butler Realty LLC, 8849 N. 96th St., $25,000.
Zackery J. Gilbert, 12683 B St., $24,965.
Jerold E. Pilant, 10607 N. 50th Ave., $23,070.
Norman J. Wozny, 6318 N. 105th Ave., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Noddle Vp2 LLC, 17405 Burke St., $13,000,000.
Omaha Industries Inc., 8635 Whitmore Circle, $1,000,000.
Maple Joint Venture 111 LLC, 13550 West Maple Road, $300,000.
Bep Greenhouse LLC, 900 Farnam St., $250,000.
City of Omaha, 16736 S St., $162,426.
Quiktrip Corp., 715 S. Saddle Creek Road, $100,000; 5005 S. 108th St., $100,000.
Pinnacle Bank, 8340 West Dodge Road, $100,000.
Walnut Grove Plaza LLC, 15380 Weir St., $84,000.
SNH CHS Properties Trust, 3030 S. 80th St., $83,500.
Citylight Church of the Midam, 4383 Nicholas St., $40,000; 4383 Nicholas St., $40,000.
Mary Our Queen Church, 3405 S. 119th St., $35,000.
VK Blondo Properties LP, 11944 Blondo St., $34,052.
Inca Limited Liability Co., 1704 S. 10th St., $25,000.
Aspen Ridge Property Holdings, 4131 S. 25th St., $21,015.
OTHER PERMITS
Hanover Flats LLC, 15652 Clay Place, $4,908,845.
Walnut Grove LLC, 15806 Clay Place, $2,364,713; 15831 Clay Plaza, $2,364,713; 15851 Hanover Falls Drive, $2,364,713; 15818 Clay Plaza, $300,000.
Ardent Mills LLC, 1521 N. 16th St., $155,000.
Camelot Village Development Co., 2202 N. 90th St., $509,859; 2202 N. 90th St., $509,859; 2202 N. 90th St., $147,580; 2202 N. 90th St., $147,580.
City of Omaha, 225 S. Eighth St., $130,000.
Roger T. Weitz, 804 Loveland Drive, $96,912.
Douglas County School District, 5616 L St., $71,332.
Joslyn Liberal Arts Society, 2200 Dodge St., $50,000.
Lana H. Clarke Revocable Trust, 3405 S. 228th St., $24,754.