SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Jason Roslawski, 1316 S. 150th Ave., $277,532.
Ideal Designs Remodeling & Co., 4825 S. 225th Plaza, $247,584.
M2 Homes LLC, 3514 S. 214th St., $216,504.
Rose Creek Homes LLC, 2744 N. 181st St., $172,672.
Sherwood Homes Inc., 17316 Potter St., $169,068.
Hildy Construction Inc., 6514 S. 208th Ave., $162,036; 20926 Ellison Ave., $121,700.
Charleston Homes LLC, 17818 Hartman Ave., $160,020.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 6614 S. 200th Ave., $154,008.
Richland Homes LLC, 4426 S. 213th St., $150,272.
Lpc Properties LLC, 19275 Larimore Circle, $147,428.
People are also reading…
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7316 Kilpatrick Parkway, $134,524.
Lane Building Corp., 2907 N. 166th Ave., $124,016.
Dalia Flores, 2029 Bancroft St., $104,884.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 17008 Huntington Ave., $141,128; 17020 Huntington Ave., $122,508; 17014 Huntington Ave., $121,136; 17009 Huntington Ave., $117,116; 10921 Craig St., $106,620; 11002 Craig St., $106,620; 10913 Craig St., $86,368; 10917 Craig St., $84,160; 10918 Craig St., $84,160; 10925 Craig St., $84,160.
Holy Name Housing Corporation, 3315 Miami St., $94,208; 3311 Miami St., $94,208; 3336 Miami St., $78,728; 1819 Emmet St., $78,728.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Murray Casey Revocable Living Trust, 524 N. Elmwood Road, $211,692.
Mary A. Holland, 726 N. 56th St., $140,000.
Adam Kingston, 1104 N. 99th Circle, $96,096.
Elizabeth B. Siemens, 6023 S. 102nd Ave., $81,288.
Christopher S. Zaysoff, 4205 Pine St., $80,000.
Jeffrey S. West, 25025 Chicago St., $80,000.
Kellie L. Johnston-Dorsey, 9822 Woolworth Ave., $80,000.
John W. Manning, 17674 Orchard Ave., $55,092.
Dan McCormack, 6418 S. 105th Circle, $54,259.
Mark L. Mahloch, 25035 Capitol Circle, $50,000.
David R. Pesavento, 18529 Shadow Ridge Drive, $50,000.
Vytautas J. Mackevicius, 180 S. 243rd St., $44,000.
Michael J. Bloemer, 4236 F St., $38,000.
Ladonna L. Strong, 1513 N. 20th St., $37,644.
Brian Richardson, 908 S. 181st Ave., $37,609.
James Vanhauer, 3518 S. 102nd St., $36,748.
Elizabeth R. Haley, 11634 Douglas St., $34,500.
Janice E. Koukol, 16634 Dorcas Circle, $34,394.
Jacob D. Workman, 5015 S. 149th St., $34,000.
Anne E. Hefflinger, 1030 N. 64th St., $31,793.
Parra Properties LLC, 5050 L St., $31,000.
Jon Jay Huntley Jr., 809 S. 181st Ave., $31,000.
Colony Custom Homes LLC, 21009 Hartman Ave., $30,000.
Juan & Jennifer Martinez Trust, 542 S. 58th St., $29,386.
Rhonda J. Muchmore, 4704 N. 80th Ave., $29,080.
Joseph G. Basque, 2528 N. 52nd St., $28,735.
Harvey B. Burtley III, 8501 King St., $27,190.
Clinton A. Bowles, 4228 S. 21st St., $27,000.
Susann Z. Shyken, 3848 Cass St., $27,000.
Marty Antholz, 9312 Meadow Drive, $26,580.
William K. Gill, 4105 N. 101st St., $26,400.
Salvino Nambo Fulgencio, 4102 S. 25th St., $25,400.
Collin Vacek, 18207 Lafayette Ave., $25,000.
Raymond Agosta, 3315 Sheffield St., $24,850.
Laverne H. Longstreet, 7521 N. 77th Ave., $24,718.
William E. Sturgill Jr., 2434 N. 135th St., $24,000.
John Erickson, 5023 Nicholas St., $23,204.
Jessica M. Cooper, 1402 S. 61st St., $22,196.
Carey Petersen, 4834 N. 161st St., $21,110.
Teresa A. Coy, 3221 R St., $20,997.
Terry Conyers, 2835 Westgate Road, $20,000.
Belt Construction Co. Inc., 21103 Atwood Ave., $20,000.
Craig Nelson, 10923 Polk St., $20,000.
David R. Pesavento, 18529 Shadow Ridge Drive, $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
City of Omaha, 3827 S. 42nd St., $2,000,000; 7701 West Center Road, $1,373,600.
Miracle Hills Shopping Center, 610 N. 114th St., $750,000.
Millard school district, 5710 S. 176th Ave., $628,000.
Lifegate Church, 15555 West Dodge Road, $500,000.
Willow Springs Distillery LLC, 8510 K St., $462,654.
American National Corporation, 8990 West Dodge Road, $208,000.
Simmonds Properties Ltd., 2901 N. 108th St., $145,000.
Muth Properties LLC, 8415 G St., $125,000.
Ild-Shops LLC, 2505 S. 174th Plaza, $100,000
Taco Bell Corp., 16845 Polk Plaza, $90,000.
Keeline Building LLC, 319 S. 17th St., $37,383.
OTHER PERMITS
D&J Olson LLC, 11902 West Center Road, $1,692,110.
Royce 144 Plaza LLC, 248 N. 144th St., $505,310.
Thomas L. Campbell, 3885 S. 176th Ave., $25,000.
Ricky L. Johnson, 2409 S. 186th Circle, $24,448.
D&J Olson LLC, 11902 West Center Road, $20,000.