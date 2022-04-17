BUILDING PERMITS for April 17

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Anchor Point Villas LLC, 7424 N. 175th Circle, $342,290; 7420 N. 175th Circle, $330,790; 7431 N. 175th Circle, $111,584.
Omaha Economic Development Co., 2432 Patrick Ave., $275,000; 2432 Patrick Ave., $275,000; 2426 Patrick Ave., $275,000; 2426 Patrick Ave., $275,000; 2420 Patrick Ave., $275,000; 2420 Patrick Ave., $275,000.
Lanoha Pacific Inc., 21056 Howe St., $235,172.
Malibu Holdings LLC, 3312 S. 212th Ave., $230,828.
Advantage Development Inc., 21026 E St., $210,612.
Michael Johnson, 21410 A St., $191,988.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 17194 Whitmore St., $189,340.
20535 Fort LLC, 5935 N. 205th St., $179,916; 5418 N. 205th St., $162,464.
Thomas David Builders LLC, 21309 A St., $170,384.
Charleston Homes LLC, 5610 N. 177th St., $164,804.
Fools Inc., 8102 N. 166th St., $158,656.
Laid Back Lifestyle LLC, 3344 S. 212th Ave., $154,608.
Marasco PC, 4303 S. 219th St., $153,448.
Vinton22 LLC, 12768 Mormon St., $148,832; 13028 Reynolds St., $126,320.
NP Dodge Real Estate Sales, 7603 N. 166th St., $138,712.
Sherwood Homes Inc., 16254 Mormon St., $118,900.
G&A One LLC, 7929 N. 93rd St., $103,920.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 2420 Spencer St., $87,956.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 8618 Young St., $106,620; 8633 Young St., $86,368; 8622 Young St., $84,160; 8626 Young St., $84,160.
Eastside Bungalows Limited PA, 2605 N. 18th St., $44,790; 2607 N. 18th St., $44,790; 2609 N. 18th St., $44,790; 2611 N. 18th St., $44,790; 2613 N. 18th St., $44,790; 2615 N. 18th St., $44,790;
2617 N. 18th St., $44,790; 2619 N. 18th St., $44,790; 2621 N. 18th St., $44,790; 2623 N. 18th St., $44,790; 2625 N. 18th St., $44,790; 2627 N. 18th St., $44,790; 2629 N. 18th St., $44,790.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Marcia K. Weber, 625 S. 205th St., $107,000.
Gregory N. Topp, 520 Beverly Drive, $73,176.
Carl John Guenzel IV, 2724 S. 105th Ave., $70,000.
Cary W. Schroeder, 23604 Berry St., $70,000.
Bill L. Fairfield, 142 N. Elmwood Road, $65,000.
Andrew Michael Atchley, 2004 N. 104th Circle, $48,716; 2004 N. 104th Circle, $48,716.
Peter Schulz, 5710 S. 172nd Ave., $46,532.
Ramazan Kilinc, 16360 R St., $43,000.
Deborah B. Huffman 8405 N. 47th St., $41,959; 8405 N. 47th St., $41,959.
Richard B. Frankenberger, 2410 N. 154th St., $41,400.
Richard N. Thies, 2423 S. 186th Circle, $38,000.
Benjamin J. Olson, 2319 Brookside Ave., $37,582.
Clement Coovi, 8924 N. 161st St., $37,492.
Michael C. Nelsen, 2511 N. 56th St., $37,400.
Kelvin W. Levert, 4617 N. 140th St., $37,102.
John A. Jarosz, 11010 N. 84th St., $36,682.
Jules K. Locoh, 8913 N. 161st St., $36,682; 8913 N. 161st St., $36,682.
Bradley Styer, 12354 Hascall St., $35,976.
Nicholas McEvoy, 16126 Spencer St., $35,275.
John Dillingham, 5930 S. 136th Circle, $30,000.
Everett Levison, 1927 Wirt St., $30,000.
Molly C. Otten, 5920 N. 169th St., $29,000; 5920 N. 169th St., $29,000.
Alan D. Cohoon, 6327 S. 104th St., $28,995.
Felipe Munoz, 4448 Franklin St., $26,783; 4448 Franklin St., $26,783.
Matthew Wheeler, 17117 Erskine St., $24,500.
Steven S. Berney, 21300 Oldgate Circle, $24,056.
Amb Realty LLC, 9958 Essex Drive, $23,440.
Brian And Camas Lubberst, 17926 Pine St., $22,000.
Rebecca Andreasen, 17607 Harney St., $20,962.
Robert L Mauer Revolving Trust, 9106 Leavenworth St., $20,000.
Clifford L. Culbertson, 10306 Madison St., $20,000.
Edward M. Cummings, 16032 Nottingham Drive, $20,000.
Christine L. Kyler, 6514 S. 45th St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
City of Omaha, 2606 N. 26th St., $9,000,000.
National Athletic Trainers, 1411 Harney St., $675,000.
First National Bank of Omaha, 1601 Dodge St., $495,500.
Blackstone Plaza LLC, 3555 Farnam St., $480,000.
BRF II Baker Square LLC, 13215 West Center Road, $450,000.
4880 G St LLC, 4880 G St., $150,000.
Conover & Knake Properties LLC, 2405 S. 130th Circle, $110,000.
MSGC 4907 LLC, 7001 Dodge St., $96,615.
Lanoha Q Development Inc., 17940 Welch Plaza, $64,359.
MFH LLC, 15750 West Dodge Road, $50,000.
Antler View Flex LLC, 19019 Evans St., $50,000.
Omaha Children’s Museum Inc., 500 S. 20th St., $40,000.
Autozone, 3206 S. 24th St., $38,045.
OTHER PERMITS
Elizabeth D. White, 4309 S. 234th Plaza, $30,000.
Morningstar Properties LLC, 18101 Burt St., $3,067,911.
Steven Buchanan, 3110 S. 204th St., $288,162.