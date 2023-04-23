Timberland Properties LLC, 10652 Woolworth Ave., $374,660.
228 Skyline LLC, 4107 S. 223rd Plaza, $261,644.
Michael J. Miller Trust, 1430 S. 150th Ave., $231,880.
Vencil Construction Inc., 4509 S. 217th Ave., $209,916.
Lpc Properties LLC, 22001 Kent Circle, $200,820.
Jbt Holdings LLC, 2731 N. 182nd St., $195,764.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 6315 S. 200th Ave., $186,476.
Coventry Ridge LLC, 6605 S. 207th Ave., $166,472.
Pine Crest Homes LLC, 8116 N. 167th St., $152,344.
Thomas David Builders LLC, 3012 S. 209th Court, $146,712.
Hadley Homes LLC, 3944 S. 211th St., $160,268.
Charleston Homes LLC, 17806 Ogden St., $115,696.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 5524 N. 182 St., $166,124; 5532 N. 182 St., $166,124; 5528 N. 182 St., $159,900; 5520 N. 182 St., $155,112; 6010 N. 183rd St., $122,508; 6004 N. 183rd St., $121,136; 5622 N. 182 St., $117,756; 6007 N. 181st St., $115,788; 5907 N. 181st St., $112,532; 6011 N. 181st St., $94,036; 5911 N. 181st St., $94,036.
West Hills Presbyterian Church, 3015 S. 82nd Ave., $154,008.
Vilma M. Harvey, 13652 Cuming St., $128,554.
Jude J. Beller, 1514 S. 218th Ave., $90,824.
Adam Stalford, 2004 N. 51st St., $80,526.
Michael Faue & Anna Speed Trust, 1203 Mayberry Plaza, $78,630.
David M. Evans, 1133 Mayberry Plaza, $78,081.
Jean L. Grem, 17121 Valley Drive, $52,715.
Keenan R. Andersen, 14743 N St., $50,184.
Michael S. Cassling, 17516 Bay Wood Circle, $50,000.
Landmark Performance Corp., 18764 Spaulding St., $47,250.
Stephanie Nicole Hengen, 4309 Pine St., $37,600.
Judith L. Vrana, 2220 Country Club Ave., $36,000.
Raymond D Anderson III, 17605 Riggs St., $32,524.
Reinie Ann Benoit, 18607 Barbara St., $32,000.
Sean M. Talcott, 12419 Farnam St., $26,788.
Kim L. Brannon, 2183 Parker Circle, $26,139.
Tomas Davila, 7708 N. 167th Ave., $25,000.
Michael J.Larsen, 16918 M Circle, $23,490.
Gary H. Hough, 4039 S. 108th St., $23,204.
Jeffrey J. Petersen, 17463 L St., $22,086.
Timothy J. Thalken, 6472 Cuming St., $21,300.
Don M. Vandeursen, 2110 N 160 St $21,211.
Amanda McHendry, 3065 S. 32nd Ave., $20,300.
Sharon F. Rasmussen, 16210 Wright Circle, $20,000.
Kevin M. Zuger, 116 S. 121st St., $20,000.
Millard school district, 15650 Howard St., $525,151.
Phoenix Realty Specialists, 14010 Dorcas Plaza, $404,000.
California Pointe LLC, 13333 California St., $374,693.
Douglas County, 710 S. 17th St., $333,142.
Albia Business Plaza LLC, 8425 F St., $113,000.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 6340 N. 30th St., $101,512.
7405 Dodge Partners LLC, 7405 Dodge St., $60,000.
Quarantini LLC, 2237 Benson Gardens Blvd., $56,168.
Eagle Properties LLC, 2002 N. 204th St., $40,000.
GS Midtown LLC, 3419 Howard St., $30,000.
Nebraska Horseman's Benevolent & Protective Assoc., 6303 Q St., $4,507,305; 6303 Q St., $191,000.
Westwood Solutions LLC, 11110 State St., $1,060,344.
1528 N. 16 LLC, 1528 N. 16th St., $60,000.
Michael S. Cassling, 17516 Bay Wood Circle, $48,832.
MMA 5214 LLC, 5214 S. 21st St., $26,998.
Laurie Willburn, 6630 Pawnee Circle, $22,475.
Daniel A. Baylor, 11730 Raleigh Drive, $20,000.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of April 2023
Riley McCauley visits the Genoa Indian Industrial School Museum in Genoa, Neb., with his class from Omaha Nation High School, in Macy, Neb., visit , on Tuesday. Most of the students have family members who attended the federal boarding school for Native children, which closed in 1934.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Students from Omaha Nation High School, in Macy, Neb., look at a model of the campus while visiting the Genoa Indian Industrial School Museum in Genoa, Neb., on Tuesday. Most of the students have family members who attended the federal boarding school for Native children, which closed in 1934.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Korey Cozad tags out Millard South's Cam Kozeal at home to end the top half of the fifth inning during the Metro conference final on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cam Kozeal fields a high throw as Millard West's Ben Sterbens steals second base in the fourth inning during the Metro conference final on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun rises over Heartland of America Park, still under construction, on the RiverFront in downtown Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A truck and a bald eagle head away from a wildfire near N.P. Dodge Park on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Flames can be seen at a wildfire near the marina at N.P. Dodge Park on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A National Guard Blackhawk helicopter drops water on a wildfire south of Lake Waconda, near Union, Nebraska on Monday. The wildfire, which started Saturday in Iowa, jumped the Missouri River and started Nebraska on fire.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cullen Ritz, 7, watches a National Guard helicopter scoops up water from Lake Waconda to fight a wildfire near Union, Nebraska on Monday. The wildfire, which started Saturday in Iowa, jumped the Missouri River and started Nebraska on fire.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ashland firefighter Adam Peterson throws a smoldering chunk of wood onto a pile while performing "mop-up duty" just south of Lake Waconda on Monday. The wildfire, which started Saturday in Iowa, jumped the Missouri River and started Nebraska on fire.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule answers a question for the media on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Joshua Fleeks talks to the media after practice on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A cyclist crosses north across Dodge Street on the Dodge Street pedestrian bridge early on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Great Hall of the Durham Museum is full of scaffolding as workers work to restore the ceiling on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Great Hall of the Durham Museum is full of scaffolding as workers work to restore the ceiling on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
One of the sculptures in the Durham Museum is covered with plastic during renovations on Thursday. Many of them had already been moved to accommodate work in the Great Hall.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sunlight filters through storm clouds onto a wind turbine south of Stuart, Iowa, as severe weather rolls through the midwest on Tuesday, April 04, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (82) catches the ball in a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cam Do–a-Mu–oz, a freshman, and hundreds of other students walk out of school on Transgender Day of Visibility outside Omaha Central High School on Friday. Students are protesting LB574 and LB575 in the Nebraska Legislature, which would ban certain gender-affirming care for youth and would prevent trans youth from competing in girls sports, respectively. "Equality before the law" is the Nebraska state motto.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
