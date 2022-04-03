BUILDING PERMITS for April 3

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLINGBlondo 180 LLC, 2750 N. 182nd St., $237,128; 2709 N. 182nd Ave., $237,128; 2755 N. 181st St., $179,336; 2748 N. 182nd Ave., $175,656.
Kavan Homes Inc., 19258 Ruggles Circle, $192,284.
Lanoha Pacific Inc., 21301 A St., $190,900.
20535 Fort LLC, 5516 N. 208th St., $177,760; 5508 N. 208th St., $161,536.
Richland Homes LLC, 8669 N. 174th Ave., $170,268; 21527 I St., $163,704.
H3 Custom Homes LLC, 3910 S. 213th St., $159,364.
Westbury Farm LLC, 4213 S. 220th St., $151,656.
G&A One LLC, 7935 N. 93rd St., $130,904; 7933 N. 93rd St., $130,904.
Pacesetter Homes Inc., 3006 N. 185th St., $125,364.
Lonetree Holdings LLC, 2714 Piney Creek Drive, $101,320; 2718 Piney Creek Drive, $101,320.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 6003 N. 182nd St., $166,124; 6007 N. 182nd St., $159,900; 16932 Vernon Ave., $159,900; 6501 N. 169th Circle, $150,124; 5907 N. 182nd St., $141,128; 6505 N. 169th Circle, $141,128; 5911 N. 182nd St., $125,632; 16914 Redick Ave., $125,632; 16920 Redick Ave., $121,136; 21214 Polk St., $117,920; 5807 N. 181st St., $115,788; 16909 Nebraska Ave., $115,788; 5815 N. 181st St., $112,532; 21206 Polk St., $112,532; 6312 S. 213th St., $102,424; 6316 S, 213th St., $102,424; 5819 N. 181st St., $93,420; 21210 Polk St., $93,420; 18062 Camden Ave., $90,688; 18066 Camden Ave., $90,688; 18070 Camden Ave., $90,688.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 2420 Wirt St., $87,956.
Hildy Construction Inc., 20910 Ellison Ave., $121,700; 5510 N. 209th St., $98,798; 5514 N. 209th St., $98,798; 20923 Ellison Ave., $98,294; 20927 Ellison Ave., $98,294.
Megumi II LLC, 2014 Pierce St., $80,880.
REMODEL RESIDENTIALKyle L. Pitschka, 15722 Burt St., $262,200.
David & Robin Himan Living Trust, 12313 Scott Circle, $142,657.
Titus Adams, 7608 Fairway Drive, $136,696.
Patrica J. Hotz, 1505 S. 98th St., $126,645.
Andrew J. Macfadyen, 2510 N. 160th St., $75,000.
Kelly P. Jorgensen, 11224 Sahler St., $43,650.
David Thiele, 367 Lakehurst Drive, $40,000.
New Wave Real Estate LLC, 2519 Wirt St., $40,000.
Lawrence R. Kawa, 15706 Hickory St., $38,592.
Curtis Hutt, 3555 Woolworth Ave., $35,522.
Michael Wirick, 5308 Cuming St., $35,000.
Nagendra Natarajan, 16315 Page St., $35,000.
Casandra L. Kosch, 4831 S. 162nd Ave., $33,625.
Bruce S. Bode, 2911 N. 161st St., $31,493.
Richard B. Frankenberger, 2410 N. 154th St., $31,000.
John T. Bennett, 15735 Westchester Circle, $30,000.
Harriet Waite, 6417 S. 210th St., $30,000.
Anne G. Coburn Trust, 14011 Eagle Run Drive, $30,000.
Bryan Hunt, 2508 Burdette St., $28,800.
Allyson Wilczewski, 16324 Webster St., $28,000.
Pleas Joint Revocable Trust, 1421 S. 184th Circle, $26,695.
Linda Stryker, 120 N. 53rd St., $25,357.
Joseph Miller, 4254 N. 164th St., $21,000.
Arturo C. Perez, 3321 N. 76th St., $20,437.
John E. Stoffel, 312 N. 36th Ave., $20,110.
Benjamin S. Hall, 809 N. 133rd St., $20,000 .
Leslie K. Slone, 11752 Whitmore St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIALMillard School District, 14905 Q St., $6,000,000.
Tribedo II LLC, 17225 Burt St., $540,000.
Bucks Inc., 107 S. 40th St., $466,360.
Chick-Fil-A Inc., 17501 West Center Road, $400,000; 17501 West Center Road, $400,000.
St. John Paul II Newman Center, 1221 S. 71st St., $376,968.
Baird Family Trust, 3125 Oak View Drive, $250,000.
168th And Dodge Lp, 17305 Davenport St., $249,956.
Ew11-Pelc-Jv One Pacific LLC, 1125 S. 103rd St., $175,000.
Iron Holdings LLC, 13340 California St., $150,000.
North Park Caprocq LLC, 2121 N. 117th Ave., $150,000.
Azteca Investments LLC, 5414 S. 36th St., $80,000.
City of Omaha, 16410 Pacific St., $162,426; 2209 Florence Blvd., $75,732; 4515 N. 61st St., $75,732; 2929 S. 129th Ave., $75,732.
West Teleservices Corp., 11808 Miracle Hills Drive, $75,000.
Stehno Properties LLC, 2321 N. 203rd St., $63,000.
Noddle Bradford 1917 LLC, 1917 S. 67th St., $50,000; 1917 S. 67th St., $50,000.
Arlene K. Coplin, 4348 S. 90th St., $43,000.
Seechol Properties, 4307 S. 120th St., $30,000.
OTHER PERMITSMichael & Cindy Douglas Revocable Trust, 600 N. 210th St., $3,453,447.
Douglas County School District, 5616 L St., $71,332.
Ames Industrial Park LLC, 4411 N. 20th St., $330,000.
Walnut Grove LLC, 15840 Clay Plaza, $324,306.
Omaha Municipal Land Bank, 2111 N. 30th St., $329,280.
Schering Corp., 21401 West Center Road, $80,000.
John Bredemeyer, 324 S. 158th Ave., $28,032.