BUILDING PERMITS for Aug. 14

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Leonard Adams, 13420 Hamilton St., $451,672.
Bradley Huyck, 11607 Deer Creek Drive, $196,160.
Ideal Designs Remodeling Construction, 22505 Orchard Plaza, $190,288.
FLD Fund I LLC, 5614 N. 212th St., $180,356.
Hrc Anchor View LLC, 17617 Weber St., $174,076; 17551 Potter St., $137,624.
Charleston Homes LLC, 5602 N. 178th St., $169,344; 17607 Ogden Circle, $163,060.
Keval Construction LLC, 4544 S. 217th St., $161,536; 21751 I St., $161,536; 21805 G St., $161,536.
Advantage Development Inc., 4415 S. 219th St., $155,232.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 16902 Vernon Ave., $152,000; 5808 N. 182nd Ave., $141,128; 11052 Reynolds St., $136,256; 5814 N. 182nd Ave., $122,508; 11058 Reynolds St., $122,508; 6204 S. 213th St., $102,416; 6208 S. 213th St., $102,416.
Hrc Deer Creek Highlands LLC, 11605 Potter St., $140,704; 7607 N. 116th Ave., $131,580.
Blondo 180 LLC, 2208 N. 182nd Ave., $129,592.
Hildy Construction Inc., 20804 Ellison Ave., $121,712.
Habitat For Humanity Omaha, 2514 Binney St., $74,076.
Woodland Homes Inc., 3907 S. 212th St., $40,452.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Patricia L. Pfeffer, 505 N. 65th St., $110,000.
Carol A. Polcyn, 17130 Valley Drive, $75,050.
Gregory Beninato, 13816 Charles St., $74,000.
Eileen M. Panique, 5225 Hartman Ave., $67,095.
Natan And Hannah Family Ltd., 11919 Cryer Ave., $66,180.
Jane A. O’Connor, 5412 Charles St., $63,794.
Gerald Henry, 10522 Parker St., $62,133.
James H. Sorensen, 8925 North Ridge Drive, $54,598.
Samuel T. McArdle, 5642 S. 155th St., $54,254.
Andrew J. O’Ddaniel Revolving Trust, 12857 Pine Circle, $49,000.
Wendy A. Tallman, 4722 N. 162nd Ave., $48,292.
Benjamin Lee Eddy, 14507 Franklin St., $48,000.
Laura Rachel Phillips, 2818 S. 39th St., $45,472.
Fred & Jody Galata Living Trust, 14710 N. 47th St., $45,284.
Gregory Spurck, 5417 S. 102nd St., $44,405.
Yuxiang Dong, 18304 Howard St., $38,705.
Rebecca Rosales, 4477 H St., $37,015.
Jared L. Baker, 6277 Glenwood Road, $36,383.
Timothy Dwyer Living Revolving Trust, 931 S. 88th St., $35,692.
Dapajomana LLC, 331 N. 94th St., $35,000.
William F. Yambor, 4215 Poppleton Ave., $34,996.
Patrick S. Keele, 1613 Bowie Drive, $34,980.
Douglas L. Gould, 5608 Briggs St., $33,981.
Timothy S. Ellsworth, 3626 S. 23rd St., $33,546.
Zacharie Reinhardt, 3706 S. 49th St., $32,851.
Gedeon N. Youngang, 6313 Camden Ave., $30,250.
Scott Kibby, 1621 S. 196th Ave., $30,121.
Gary and Kathryn Salerno Trust, 16326 Weber St., $30,000.
Donald K. Dischinger, 1716 B St., $29,000.
Briana D. Hughes, 23508 Denton St., $28,140.
Sturgeon Joint Revocable Trust, 19663 Hickory St., $28,011.
James and Paula Turpen Trust, 3525 S. 95th St., $27,486.
Michael S. Siedlik, 9325 Spring St., $26,822.
Robert S. Mattinni, 1922 S. 51st St., $26,669.
Gonzalo I. Plascencia, 5623 Oak St., $26,040.
Donald E. Spidell, 1706 S. 27th St., $25,999.
Travis L. Hasenkamp, 19657 Hickory St., $25,951.
Bradley J. Hynek, 3107 S. 57th Circle, $25,942.
Barnhart Family Trust, 708 S. 200th St., $25,863.
Sam Nigro, 22035 Karen St., $25,590.
Urban Culdesac LLC, 5842 Elm St., $25,000.
Dale McAtee, 10914 Spring St., $25,000.
Nicholas J. Frohardt, 18501 Vinton St., $25,000.
Carolyn Mitchell, 2416 Bancroft St., $25,000.
Michael J. Siemek, 19669 Hickory St., $23,814.
Robert M. Koory, 8021 Valley St., $23,570.
James M, Uhland Sr., 2908 S. 30th St., $23,102.
Rebecca R. Ferguson, 4909 Pine St., $22,279.
Hugh J. O’Donnell, 820 S. 205th St., $22,024.
Scott Erickson Properties LLC, 8008 Harney St., $22,000.
Alice Sullivan, 2418 S. 46th Ave., $21,789.
Jonathan C. Alavarado, 3721 S. 25th St., $21,724.
Mark Lawson Sr., 3315 S. 58th St., $21,281.
James V. Fargo, 850 S. 52nd St., $21,102.
Phillip A. Thielen, 4209 N. 134th St., $20,650.
Carol Jorgensen, 3505 S. 52nd St., $20,257.
Robert S. Carstens, 355 N. 160th St., $20,200.
Mary L. Brock, 2821 S. 34th St., $20,038.
Anne L. O’Keefe, 9418 Hascall St., $20,000.
Janeane M. O’Donnell, 9761 Grover St., $20,000.
Arevalo 2 LLC, 2718 S. 21st St., $20,000.
James A. and Jo A. Lien Trust, 3467 S. 49th St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
First Data Resources Inc., 10910 Mill Valley Road, $5,401,144.
NDC West Dodge LLC, 13810 FNB Parkway, $2,500,000.
Richard H. Craig, 11425 West Dodge Road, $1,000,000; 11425 West Dodge Road, $684,388.
RH Land Management Company LLC, 2401 N. 24th St., $892,375.
Douglas County School District, 5141 F St., $165,000.
Zone 5 Office LLC, 6750 Mercy Road, $125,000.
Gordman Properties Company, 2502 S. 133rd Plaza, $90,000.
Woodsonia Applewood LLC, 9717 Q St., $50,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Community Alliance Inc., 7150 Arbor St., $8,500,000.
Avg-Cfm 204Q LLC, 5619 S. 204th Ave., $193,200; 5619 S. 204th Ave., $193,200.
Chad Avery Eicher, 21425 Greenbrier Drive, $64,512.