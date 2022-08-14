 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BUILDING PERMITS for Aug. 14

  • 0

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Leonard Adams, 13420 Hamilton St., $451,672.

Bradley Huyck, 11607 Deer Creek Drive, $196,160.

Ideal Designs Remodeling Construction, 22505 Orchard Plaza, $190,288.

FLD Fund I LLC, 5614 N. 212th St., $180,356.

Hrc Anchor View LLC, 17617 Weber St., $174,076; 17551 Potter St., $137,624.

Charleston Homes LLC, 5602 N. 178th St., $169,344; 17607 Ogden Circle, $163,060.

Keval Construction LLC, 4544 S. 217th St., $161,536; 21751 I St., $161,536; 21805 G St., $161,536.

Advantage Development Inc., 4415 S. 219th St., $155,232.

Celebrity Homes Inc., 16902 Vernon Ave., $152,000; 5808 N. 182nd Ave., $141,128; 11052 Reynolds St., $136,256; 5814 N. 182nd Ave., $122,508; 11058 Reynolds St., $122,508; 6204 S. 213th St., $102,416; 6208 S. 213th St., $102,416.

People are also reading…

Hrc Deer Creek Highlands LLC, 11605 Potter St., $140,704; 7607 N. 116th Ave., $131,580.

Blondo 180 LLC, 2208 N. 182nd Ave., $129,592.

Hildy Construction Inc., 20804 Ellison Ave., $121,712.

Habitat For Humanity Omaha, 2514 Binney St., $74,076.

Woodland Homes Inc., 3907 S. 212th St., $40,452.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Patricia L. Pfeffer, 505 N. 65th St., $110,000.

Carol A. Polcyn, 17130 Valley Drive, $75,050.

Gregory Beninato, 13816 Charles St., $74,000.

Eileen M. Panique, 5225 Hartman Ave., $67,095.

Natan And Hannah Family Ltd., 11919 Cryer Ave., $66,180.

Jane A. O’Connor, 5412 Charles St., $63,794.

Gerald Henry, 10522 Parker St., $62,133.

James H. Sorensen, 8925 North Ridge Drive, $54,598.

Samuel T. McArdle, 5642 S. 155th St., $54,254.

Andrew J. O’Ddaniel Revolving Trust, 12857 Pine Circle, $49,000.

Wendy A. Tallman, 4722 N. 162nd Ave., $48,292.

Benjamin Lee Eddy, 14507 Franklin St., $48,000.

Laura Rachel Phillips, 2818 S. 39th St., $45,472.

Fred & Jody Galata Living Trust, 14710 N. 47th St., $45,284.

Gregory Spurck, 5417 S. 102nd St., $44,405.

Yuxiang Dong, 18304 Howard St., $38,705.

Rebecca Rosales, 4477 H St., $37,015.

Jared L. Baker, 6277 Glenwood Road, $36,383.

Timothy Dwyer Living Revolving Trust, 931 S. 88th St., $35,692.

Dapajomana LLC, 331 N. 94th St., $35,000.

William F. Yambor, 4215 Poppleton Ave., $34,996.

Patrick S. Keele, 1613 Bowie Drive, $34,980.

Douglas L. Gould, 5608 Briggs St., $33,981.

Timothy S. Ellsworth, 3626 S. 23rd St., $33,546.

Zacharie Reinhardt, 3706 S. 49th St., $32,851.

Gedeon N. Youngang, 6313 Camden Ave., $30,250.

Scott Kibby, 1621 S. 196th Ave., $30,121.

Gary and Kathryn Salerno Trust, 16326 Weber St., $30,000.

Donald K. Dischinger, 1716 B St., $29,000.

Briana D. Hughes, 23508 Denton St., $28,140.

Sturgeon Joint Revocable Trust, 19663 Hickory St., $28,011.

James and Paula Turpen Trust, 3525 S. 95th St., $27,486.

Michael S. Siedlik, 9325 Spring St., $26,822.

Robert S. Mattinni, 1922 S. 51st St., $26,669.

Gonzalo I. Plascencia, 5623 Oak St., $26,040.

Donald E. Spidell, 1706 S. 27th St., $25,999.

Travis L. Hasenkamp, 19657 Hickory St., $25,951.

Bradley J. Hynek, 3107 S. 57th Circle, $25,942.

Barnhart Family Trust, 708 S. 200th St., $25,863.

Sam Nigro, 22035 Karen St., $25,590.

Urban Culdesac LLC, 5842 Elm St., $25,000.

Dale McAtee, 10914 Spring St., $25,000.

Nicholas J. Frohardt, 18501 Vinton St., $25,000.

Carolyn Mitchell, 2416 Bancroft St., $25,000.

Michael J. Siemek, 19669 Hickory St., $23,814.

Robert M. Koory, 8021 Valley St., $23,570.

James M, Uhland Sr., 2908 S. 30th St., $23,102.

Rebecca R. Ferguson, 4909 Pine St., $22,279.

Hugh J. O’Donnell, 820 S. 205th St., $22,024.

Scott Erickson Properties LLC, 8008 Harney St., $22,000.

Alice Sullivan, 2418 S. 46th Ave., $21,789.

Jonathan C. Alavarado, 3721 S. 25th St., $21,724.

Mark Lawson Sr., 3315 S. 58th St., $21,281.

James V. Fargo, 850 S. 52nd St., $21,102.

Phillip A. Thielen, 4209 N. 134th St., $20,650.

Carol Jorgensen, 3505 S. 52nd St., $20,257.

Robert S. Carstens, 355 N. 160th St., $20,200.

Mary L. Brock, 2821 S. 34th St., $20,038.

Anne L. O’Keefe, 9418 Hascall St., $20,000.

Janeane M. O’Donnell, 9761 Grover St., $20,000.

Arevalo 2 LLC, 2718 S. 21st St., $20,000.

James A. and Jo A. Lien Trust, 3467 S. 49th St., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

First Data Resources Inc., 10910 Mill Valley Road, $5,401,144.

NDC West Dodge LLC, 13810 FNB Parkway, $2,500,000.

Richard H. Craig, 11425 West Dodge Road, $1,000,000; 11425 West Dodge Road, $684,388.

RH Land Management Company LLC, 2401 N. 24th St., $892,375.

Douglas County School District, 5141 F St., $165,000.

Zone 5 Office LLC, 6750 Mercy Road, $125,000.

Gordman Properties Company, 2502 S. 133rd Plaza, $90,000.

Woodsonia Applewood LLC, 9717 Q St., $50,000.

OTHER PERMITS

Community Alliance Inc., 7150 Arbor St., $8,500,000.

Avg-Cfm 204Q LLC, 5619 S. 204th Ave., $193,200; 5619 S. 204th Ave., $193,200.

Chad Avery Eicher, 21425 Greenbrier Drive, $64,512.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Disney Raising Disney+ Price by 38%

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert