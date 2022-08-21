 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUILDING PERMITS

BUILDING PERMITS for Aug. 21

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Avory Bouc, 4404 S. 234th Plaza, $672,256.

Thomas Becker, 4114 S. 223rd Plaza, $381,204.

Charleston Homes LLC, 4813 N. 210th Ave., $178,872; 5613 N. 179th St., $133,936; 4655 N. 212th St., $119,256.

FLD Fund I LLC, 5425 N. 212th St., $173,720.

Hrc Anchor View LLC, 17605 Potter St., $137,624; 17601 Potter St., $115,412.

Bsr-Fw LLC, 6151 S. 197th Circle, $126,324.

Mark L. Lampe, 5026 Gold Circle, $114,064.

Hnhc Workforce Housing LLC, 2222 Ellison Ave., $95,592; 2589 Himebaugh Ave., $95,592; 2824 Laurel Ave., $95,592.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 2426 Bristol St., $88,316.

Celebrity Homes Inc., 17052 Mary St., $92,080; 17060 Mary St., $92,080; 21207 Polk St., $92,080; 21215 Polk St., $92,080; 18128 Camden Ave., $90,688; 18132 Camden Ave., $90,688; 18136 Camden Ave., $90,688; 18140 Camden Ave., $90,688; 10756 Sheffield St., $84,160; 7918 N. 113th Ave., $79,812; 10752 Sheffield St., $79,764.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

HSP Investment Properties LLC, 3521 Cuming St., $120,000

Daniel L. Vondollen, 3625 Old Maple Road, $93,640.

Marie Roscoe, 10910 N. 76th Plaza, $66,000.

Linda D. Cohn Trust, 11715 N. 178th Circle, $62,870.

Yong Liu, 2915 N. 160th St., $61,000.

Sean David Leahy, 7535 Graceland Drive, $57,445.

Charles F. Miske, 21010 Shiloh St., $55,352.

Jane D. Samson, 111 N. 248th Circle, $54,000.

Rafael Dorador, 305 N. 245th Circle, $50,000.

Dennis L. Cozad Living Trust, 8002 Arlington Drive, $48,170.

Carl Heine, 11616 Deer Creek Drive, $45,000.

Milts Golf Center Inc., 6402 Q St., $44,694.

Clifton Bayes-Peine, 11641 Camden Ave., $44,263.

Alexander Debrie, 3121 N. 158th Plaza Circle, $43,581.

Duane J. Maciejewski, 1205 S. 200th St., $42,000.

Kristine L, Friend, 207 N. 248th Circle, $41,999.

Anthony Wheeler, 5118 N. 115th St., $41,716.

Kenneth M. Wentz III, 16326 Underwood Ave., $38,000.

Ronald J. Gradoville, 3052 S. 32nd St., $36,000.

Paul F. Lawler, 12418 Leavenworth Road, $35,348.

Milts Golf Center Inc., 6402 Q St., $32,558.

Kathleen M. McDermott, 5310 Ida St., $31,563.

Autumn M. Fielding, 9146 Weber St., $31,356.

Robert E. Baker, 4917 S. 90th St., $30,981.

Kenneth S. Kanger, 2525 S. 46th Ave., $30,000.

William E. Taddicken, 5551 Walnut St., $29,863.

Margaret P. Powers, 1811 S. 55th Ave., $29,354.

Suzanne W. Kabourek, 5117 Woolworth Ave., $29,083.

Taylor Gardner, 3679 S. 188th St., $29,000.

Anthony M. Murante, 25837 Blondo St., $28,261.

Dennis R. Delong, 20618 Antler St., $28,000.

Teresa B. Schiff, 3316 Bridgeford Road, $27,399.

Glen R. Hass, 3865 S. 177th Ave., $26,689.

Kenneth W. Gantz, 2212 S. 10th St., $26,250.

Shawn D. Willcoxon, 17104 Burdette St., $26,172.

Michel K. McKenney, 9029 Nina St., $25,999.

Brett Karnes, 6306 S. 99th St., $25,620.

Kevin M. Hamilton, 368 S. 160th St., $25,035.

Franklin D. Cloninger, 7309 N. 216th St., $25,000.

William W. Warner, 4116 Arbor St., $25,000.

Samuel P. Eberhart, 3712 S. 94th Circle, $24,181.

Toni K. Rosen, 5575 Walnut St., $23,956.

David E. Brown, 16711 Elm Circle, $23,731.

Michael F. Awsiukiewicz, 1721 Van Camp Ave., $23,246.

Cory L. Kruger, 3205 Paddock Road, $23,000.

Carlos Santander, 14117 Sprague St., $23,000.

Robert M. Jameson, 5156 N. 176th Avenue Circle, $23,000.

Kimberly J. Curtis, 15220 Corby St., $23,000.

Kossi Alai, 5576 Shirley St., $22,846.

Martin Stoltenberg, 2101 S. 197th St., $22,765.

Mark B. Kubo, 4969 S. 48th St., $22,630.

Michael J. Schlimgen, 15910 Mary St., $22,500.

Matthew Reed, 1735 S. 167th Circle, $22,318.

Mary Komasinski, 3003 Frederick St., $22,175.

Giovanni Diotaiuti, 4715 N. 136th St., $21,695.

Joseph Sr. and Joline Jaros Trust, 11511 Iowa Circle, $21,420.

William A. Cutler IV, 12721 Decatur St., $21,400.

Roger A. Hahn, 2807 N. 160th St., $21,391.

Kenneth C. Vrana, 5552 Shirley St., $21,129.

Michael J. Koraleski, 19507 Shadow Ridge Drive, $21,000.

Scott A. James, 13414 Erskine St., $20,993.

Cars R Us Auto Body Inc., 5020 William St., $20,952.

Nellie M. D Agosta, 4314 Oak St., $20,470.

Christopher R. Prusha, 2333 Hanscom Blvd., $20,400.

Julie A. Willey, 4534 Weir St., $20,310.

Mary Komasinski, 3003 Frederick St., $20,184.

Debbie M. Baldwin, 5816 Oak St., $20,059.

Paul Shuman, 8478 Orchard Ave., $20,000.

MT & T Homes LLC, 4155 Cuming St., $20,000.

Arnulfo Zubia, 8458 Orchard Ave., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Village Inn, 3839 N. 138th St., $200,000.

Quiktrip Corp., 11910 West Dodge Road, $100,000.

Peak Real Estate LLC, 3839 S. 148th St., $50,000.

Revers Property II LLC, 20466 Ohio St., $25,000.

OTHER PERMITS

Omaha Airport Authority, 3800 Amelia Earhart Plaza, $3,227,720.

Bhumi Properties LLC, 3404 N. 191st Ave., $485,904.

Mario Silva, 2316 Madison St., $128,800.

Showcase Homes Inc., 20534 Hartman Ave., $20,000.

