BUILDING PERMITS for Aug. 21

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Avory Bouc, 4404 S. 234th Plaza, $672,256.
Thomas Becker, 4114 S. 223rd Plaza, $381,204.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4813 N. 210th Ave., $178,872; 5613 N. 179th St., $133,936; 4655 N. 212th St., $119,256.
FLD Fund I LLC, 5425 N. 212th St., $173,720.
Hrc Anchor View LLC, 17605 Potter St., $137,624; 17601 Potter St., $115,412.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 6151 S. 197th Circle, $126,324.
Mark L. Lampe, 5026 Gold Circle, $114,064.
Hnhc Workforce Housing LLC, 2222 Ellison Ave., $95,592; 2589 Himebaugh Ave., $95,592; 2824 Laurel Ave., $95,592.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 2426 Bristol St., $88,316.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 17052 Mary St., $92,080; 17060 Mary St., $92,080; 21207 Polk St., $92,080; 21215 Polk St., $92,080; 18128 Camden Ave., $90,688; 18132 Camden Ave., $90,688; 18136 Camden Ave., $90,688; 18140 Camden Ave., $90,688; 10756 Sheffield St., $84,160; 7918 N. 113th Ave., $79,812; 10752 Sheffield St., $79,764.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
HSP Investment Properties LLC, 3521 Cuming St., $120,000
Daniel L. Vondollen, 3625 Old Maple Road, $93,640.
Marie Roscoe, 10910 N. 76th Plaza, $66,000.
Linda D. Cohn Trust, 11715 N. 178th Circle, $62,870.
Yong Liu, 2915 N. 160th St., $61,000.
Sean David Leahy, 7535 Graceland Drive, $57,445.
Charles F. Miske, 21010 Shiloh St., $55,352.
Jane D. Samson, 111 N. 248th Circle, $54,000.
Rafael Dorador, 305 N. 245th Circle, $50,000.
Dennis L. Cozad Living Trust, 8002 Arlington Drive, $48,170.
Carl Heine, 11616 Deer Creek Drive, $45,000.
Milts Golf Center Inc., 6402 Q St., $44,694.
Clifton Bayes-Peine, 11641 Camden Ave., $44,263.
Alexander Debrie, 3121 N. 158th Plaza Circle, $43,581.
Duane J. Maciejewski, 1205 S. 200th St., $42,000.
Kristine L, Friend, 207 N. 248th Circle, $41,999.
Anthony Wheeler, 5118 N. 115th St., $41,716.
Kenneth M. Wentz III, 16326 Underwood Ave., $38,000.
Ronald J. Gradoville, 3052 S. 32nd St., $36,000.
Paul F. Lawler, 12418 Leavenworth Road, $35,348.
Milts Golf Center Inc., 6402 Q St., $32,558.
Kathleen M. McDermott, 5310 Ida St., $31,563.
Autumn M. Fielding, 9146 Weber St., $31,356.
Robert E. Baker, 4917 S. 90th St., $30,981.
Kenneth S. Kanger, 2525 S. 46th Ave., $30,000.
William E. Taddicken, 5551 Walnut St., $29,863.
Margaret P. Powers, 1811 S. 55th Ave., $29,354.
Suzanne W. Kabourek, 5117 Woolworth Ave., $29,083.
Taylor Gardner, 3679 S. 188th St., $29,000.
Anthony M. Murante, 25837 Blondo St., $28,261.
Dennis R. Delong, 20618 Antler St., $28,000.
Teresa B. Schiff, 3316 Bridgeford Road, $27,399.
Glen R. Hass, 3865 S. 177th Ave., $26,689.
Kenneth W. Gantz, 2212 S. 10th St., $26,250.
Shawn D. Willcoxon, 17104 Burdette St., $26,172.
Michel K. McKenney, 9029 Nina St., $25,999.
Brett Karnes, 6306 S. 99th St., $25,620.
Kevin M. Hamilton, 368 S. 160th St., $25,035.
Franklin D. Cloninger, 7309 N. 216th St., $25,000.
William W. Warner, 4116 Arbor St., $25,000.
Samuel P. Eberhart, 3712 S. 94th Circle, $24,181.
Toni K. Rosen, 5575 Walnut St., $23,956.
David E. Brown, 16711 Elm Circle, $23,731.
Michael F. Awsiukiewicz, 1721 Van Camp Ave., $23,246.
Cory L. Kruger, 3205 Paddock Road, $23,000.
Carlos Santander, 14117 Sprague St., $23,000.
Robert M. Jameson, 5156 N. 176th Avenue Circle, $23,000.
Kimberly J. Curtis, 15220 Corby St., $23,000.
Kossi Alai, 5576 Shirley St., $22,846.
Martin Stoltenberg, 2101 S. 197th St., $22,765.
Mark B. Kubo, 4969 S. 48th St., $22,630.
Michael J. Schlimgen, 15910 Mary St., $22,500.
Matthew Reed, 1735 S. 167th Circle, $22,318.
Mary Komasinski, 3003 Frederick St., $22,175.
Giovanni Diotaiuti, 4715 N. 136th St., $21,695.
Joseph Sr. and Joline Jaros Trust, 11511 Iowa Circle, $21,420.
William A. Cutler IV, 12721 Decatur St., $21,400.
Roger A. Hahn, 2807 N. 160th St., $21,391.
Kenneth C. Vrana, 5552 Shirley St., $21,129.
Michael J. Koraleski, 19507 Shadow Ridge Drive, $21,000.
Scott A. James, 13414 Erskine St., $20,993.
Cars R Us Auto Body Inc., 5020 William St., $20,952.
Nellie M. D Agosta, 4314 Oak St., $20,470.
Christopher R. Prusha, 2333 Hanscom Blvd., $20,400.
Julie A. Willey, 4534 Weir St., $20,310.
Mary Komasinski, 3003 Frederick St., $20,184.
Debbie M. Baldwin, 5816 Oak St., $20,059.
Paul Shuman, 8478 Orchard Ave., $20,000.
MT & T Homes LLC, 4155 Cuming St., $20,000.
Arnulfo Zubia, 8458 Orchard Ave., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Village Inn, 3839 N. 138th St., $200,000.
Quiktrip Corp., 11910 West Dodge Road, $100,000.
Peak Real Estate LLC, 3839 S. 148th St., $50,000.
Revers Property II LLC, 20466 Ohio St., $25,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Omaha Airport Authority, 3800 Amelia Earhart Plaza, $3,227,720.
Bhumi Properties LLC, 3404 N. 191st Ave., $485,904.
Mario Silva, 2316 Madison St., $128,800.
Showcase Homes Inc., 20534 Hartman Ave., $20,000.