BUILDING PERMITS for Aug. 22

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Beau W. Baltzell, 931 S. 249th St., $180,000.
Mark A. Shields, 1515 S. 219th Ave., $80,000.
6711 Properties LLC, 6711 Davenport St., $75,000.
Chad A. Leriger, 17606 Corby Circle, $70,000.
Christine M. Petersen, 9760 Ascot Drive, $52,000.
Daniel Marburg, 9126 Woolworth Ave., $48,378.
Miguel Bernal, 17920 Harney St., $43,928.
Mallory K. Messenger, 1616 N. 51st St., $39,000.
Amy K. Houfek, 4920 S. 145th Circle, $38,324.
Robert R. Lamotte, 25515 Blondo St., $35,000.
Robert M. Bertsch, 9936 1/2 Broadmoor Road, $35,000.
Glen R. Fredstrom, 6608 Kimberly Lane, $33,104.
Sean B. Gaddie, 3836 J St., $32,500.
Jan D. Desmet, 18005 Poppleton Plaza, $30,000.
Redbird Group LLC, 11540 West Dodge Road, $30,000.
Aubrey D. Fitzke, 3117 N. 160th St., $29,760.
Holly Barber, 6211 William St., $25,900.
Janet J. Macklem Revolving Trust, 1309 Ranch View Lane, $25,000.
Kevin J. Meier, 6513 S. 184th Ave. $24,251.
Inez L. Runnels, 840 S. 59th St., $24,000.
Corrie A. Vrbicky, 15973 Howard St., $23,929.
Elaine M. Guffey, 2526 S. 62nd St., $23,000.
Matthew W. Buttermore, 19470 Washington Circle, $20,000.
Elizabeth Raynor, 5620 Western Ave., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Millard School District, 12424 Weir St., $4,579,000.
BRF II Baker Square LLC, 13215 West Center Road, $2,200,000.
Zeneca Ag Products, 4111 Gibson Road, $300,000.
Hy-Vee 909 S. 180th St., $160,000.
Hy-Vee Inc., 9601 Q St., $160,000.
Douglas County, 1701 Farnam St., $150,000.
Altech Plaza II LLC, 3839 S. 148th St., $89,000.
Garage At 204 LLC, 20121 Oak St., $55,250.
5332 S. 138th St. LLC, 5332 S. 138th St., $40,000.
Rupal Patel, 505 N. Saddle Creek Road, $38,325.
Maple Bluff Properties LLC, 1314 N. 205th St., $34,000.
Martin Sanchez Gil, 5105 Center St., $25,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Douglas County School District, 5610 S. 42nd St., $140,000.
Mighty-Spray Car Wash, 3120 N. 108th St., $266,537.
Noddle Vp2 LLC, 17401 Burke St., $5,520,000.