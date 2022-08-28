BUILDING PERMITS for Aug. 28

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Belt Construction Co. Inc., 21314 A St., $229,264.
Kloster Enterprises LLC, 3110 N. 177th St., $220,376.
Maxim Enterprises LLC, 21010 C St., $211,936.
Ideal Designs Custom Homes Inc., 3950 S. 211th St., $184,636.
Showcase Homes Inc., 21138 Ellison Ave., $180,228.
Blondo 180 LLC, 18258 Corby St., $173,556.
Icon Homes LLC, 6526 S. 208th Ave., $170,716.
Charleston Homes LLC, 21154 Sunburst Ave., $155,232.
Showcase Homes Inc., 21132 Ellison Ave., $152,708.
Nathan Homes LLC, 3303 S. 209th St., $146,056.
Bold Homes LLC, 7615 N. 166th St., $139,968.
Fools Inc., 21422 A St., $138,464.
D.R. Horton—Nebraska LLC, 7914 N. 95th Ave., $114,972.
HNHC Workforce Housing LLC, 2875 Crown Point Ave., $100,016.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
David Rattner, 9765 Frederick Circle, $132,244.
Benjamin J. Bierman, 1204 N. 127th Ave., $100,000.
Bryan Thomas Alexander, 16268 California St., $62,733.
Sarah Steele, 1631 S. 155th St., $61,287.
Brittny Zurek, 7184 N. 165th St., $57,317.
Terrence D. Murphy, 17214 William Circle, $49,348.
Katherine Ann Mackrell, 5123 Nicholas St., $45,600.
Alexandra Kierstead, 20509 E St., $45,000.
Kathryn Talkington, 6321 N. 32nd St., $43,409.
Jon Vacha, 11608 Leavenworth Road, $43,393.
Marcella K. Best, 3526 S. 94th Ave., $42,031.
Andrea H. Hewitt, 9178 Poppleton Ave., $35,000.
David St. John 1938 S. 50th St., $34,848.
Six Minutes Holding Co. LLC, 2415 S. 18th St., $31,337.
Goracke Properties LLC, 2424 Deer Park Blvd., $30,300.
Richard D. Pollock, 7527 N. 82nd Circle, $30,106.
Jeffrey Stokes, 21330 Grover St., $30,000.
Janis Jekabson, 5074 S. 130th Circle, $26,274.
Douglas M. Weber, 4056 S. 13th St., $25,113.
Jon A. Morton, 2305 S. 191st St., $25,000.
Brad Hynek, 2124 S. 46th Ave., $23,970.
R. B. Tomes, 2334 S. 23rd St., $22,947.
Thelma M. Bell, 3206 Westgate Road, $22,000.
Erik K. Schaeffer, 2006 S. 198th St., $22,000.
Sara B. Pickens, 18507 Lamont St., $22,000.
Pat Rainbolt, 3339 S. 105th Ave., $22,000.
Robert R. Russell, 3226 S. 134th Ave., $21,485.
Dennis D. Short, 2411 S. 23rd St., $21,294.
Michael Mitilier, 4340 Shirley St., $21,205.
Elizabeth L. Kirschbaum, 7517 N. 77th Ave., $20,068.
Nagendra Natarajan, 16315 Page St., $20,000.
Francis J. Dwornicki, 5811 V St., $20,000.
Catherine E. Mello, 3424 S. 94th St., $20,000.
Steven T. Vaughan, 6415 N. 105th Ave., $20,000.
Megan Gutgsell, 515 S. 178th St., $20,000.
Ryan Andersen, 1203 S. 51st St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Tyson Processing Services Inc., 13076 Renfro Circle, $851,000.
F and S Investments II LLC, 6570 S. 118th St., $650,000.
Maple 144 LLC, 3950 N. 144th St., $425,377.
Meyers Family Ent IV LLC, 11213 E Circle, $350,000.
LB North LLC, 3633 N. 72nd St., $318,400.
United Homes LLC, 7154 N. 16th St., $158,000.
Peter J. Fink, 5404 Cedar St., $100,000.
Omaha Building Investment, 1650 Farnam St., $100,000.
St. Stephen Church, 16701 S St., $70,000.
Archbishop Bergan Mercy Hospital, 1919 S. 74th St., $66,184.
Rip Inc., 5711 S. 60th St., $52,000.
Peter J. Fink, 5322 Center St., $50,000.
Omaha Burrito LLC, 13203 West Center Road, $44,035.
Dgk Corps LLC, 14707 California St., $42,000.
Bluejay Development LLC, 7905 L St., $40,000.
Aspen Ridge Apts Limited, 4225 S. 25th St., $34,332.
9290 Partnership, 14710 West Dodge Road, $32,000.
First National Bank of Omaha, 1601 Dodge St., $31,000.
Mutual Investors Inc., 12100 West Center Road, $26,844.
Cox Cable Cox Enterprises Inc., 11919 Arbor St., $25,000.
Edward A. Crouchley, 740 N. 157th Circle, $24,310.
Vicki F. Witkovski, 16304 Underwood Ave., $23,455.
13106 Dodge Inc., 19102 Q St., $22,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Mario Silva, 2316 Madison St., $128,800.
City of Omaha, 225 S. Eighth St., $38,500.