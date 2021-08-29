BUILDING PERMITS for Aug. 29

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Clarke Family 2011 Trust, 20876 Rawhide Road, $428,684.
Wish In One Hand Enterprises, 3319 S. 206th St., $257,740.
Frk Development LLC, 18405 Larimore St., $195,936.
Edward Custom Homes LLC, 20545 Hartman Ave., $192,396.
Charleston Homes LLC, 17706 Ogden St., $185,668; 17902 Hartman Ave., $166,548; 5007 N. 209th Ave., $148,184; 20917 Larimore Ave., $143,248; 5309 N. 177th St., $143,248.
Richland Homes LLC, 17546 Samuel St., $177,124; 4368 S. 214th St., $127,364.
Concept Homes And Design Inc., 619 S. 243rd St., $163,600.
Lpc Properties LLC, 7302 N. 154th Ave., $158,496.
Deer Creek Reserve LLC, 13031 Reynolds St., $155,168.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 6206 N. 170th Ave., $140,236; 5910 N. 181st St., $136,832; 5906 N. 181st St., $119,392; 6202 N. 170th Ave., $119,392; 8619 Reynolds St., $112,840; 8623 Reynolds St., $112,084; 8622 Reynolds St., $98,360; 8614 Reynolds St., $84,160;
8618 Reynolds St., $84,160; 8610 Reynolds St., $79,764.
Precision Development LLC, 20903 Drexel St., $136,012.
Lane Building Corp., 2902 N. 167th Circle, $134,396.
Juan Eduardo Marquez, 3822 Grover St., $128,080.
Horizon Land Corp., 5915 N. 168th Ave., $127,608.
Habitat For Humanity Of Omaha, 4107 N. 26th St., $80,924; 4111 N. 26th St., $80,924.
Small Job Handy Corp., 2616 Corby St., $55,528.
Noddle Homes 2 LLC, 3761 Dewey Ave., $162,432; 3759 Dewey Ave., $41,850; 3757 Dewey Ave., $41,850; 3755 Dewey Ave., $41,850; 3753 Dewey Ave., $41,850; 3751 Dewey Ave., $41,850.
Hildy Construction Inc., 5513 N. 209th St., $122,292; 5509 N. 209th St., $122,292.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Dana Blaschko, 3308 Lincoln Blvd., $104,100.
Virgil V. Orso Jr., 3422 S. 121st St., $75,000.
Crystal P. Brislen, 106 S. 96th St., $72,000.
Molly Mazour, 5505 N. 160th Ave., $65,000.
Christopher Oehlerts, 16207 California St., $60,000.
Roger Keaton, 7707 N. 173rd St., $56,406.
James D. West, 16590 Cedar Circle, $44,478.
Damon Hobbs, 6409 Girard St., $41,924.
Thomas Kollewe Deumengam, 3463 Spaulding St., $38,065.
Russell V. Nelsen, 4302 Frederick St., $35,600.
James A. Brink, 725 S. 206th Ave., $35,000.
William G. Ross, 5615 Willit St., $30,829.
Lloyd Westbrook, 8822 N. 81st St., $28,750.
Patricia R. Cote Living Trust, 11330 R St., $27,987.
James A. Weltz, 6021 P St., $25,927.
Curt B. Huey, 2332 S. 184th Circle, $25,000.
Shari L. Kreifels, 14226 Madison St., $24,750.
Colin Kastrick, 5710 T St., $22,500.
Douglas H. Wheatley, 6139 S. 102nd Ave., $22,500.
Don S. Harper III, 16606 Oak St., $20,841.
Matthew Dennis, 3320 N. 125th St., $20,500.
Michelle R. White, 11650 Polk St., $20,000.
Trevor Kingston, 17328 Woolworth Ave., $20,000.
Christina M. Pashia, 14823 Monroe St., $20,000.
James L. Niemann, 3005 N. 161st Ave., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
2511 S. 140th Street Carwash, 2511 S. 140th St., $1,000,000.
Cox Cable Cox Enterprises Inc., 11505 West Dodge Road, $284,600.
90 Maple LLC, 3120 N. 90th St., $234,957.
LDE Limited Liabilty Co., 2132 S. 156th Circle, $123,972.
Mercy Timbercreek LLC, 6816 S. 137th Plaza, $110,147.
USCOC Of Greater Iowa Inc., 10343 Military Road, $93,000; 10343 Military Road, $93,000.
Thomas L. Campbell, 3920 Frederick St., $40,000.
OTHER PERMITS
KCBeyond LLC, 5111 N. 106th St., $517,916.
West Gate Bank, 17617 Manderson St., $362,000.
Keith A. Pawlusiak, 4813 Pine St., $27,800.
Justin J. Irwin, 1810 S. 110th St., $25,000.
Hy-Vee, 17909 Barker Court, $20,000.