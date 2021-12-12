BUILDING PERMITS for Dec. 12

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Falcone Enterprises Inc., 20925 Barbara Plaza Circle, $347,260.
R & A Builders Inc., 22810 G Plaza, $345,164.
Joe Petersen, 3825 S. 252nd St., $318,400.
Nathan Homes LLC, 20708 D Circle, $159,104.
20535 Fort LLC, 5422 N. 208th St., $156,476.
Charleston Homes LLC, 17702 Ogden St., $156,192.
Erin Kubel, 6637 Pawnee Circle, $151,284.
Legendary Homes LLC, 7236 N. 172nd St., $148,116.
Lane Building Corp., 16601 Locust St., $118,900.
Oelco LLC, 19807 Piney Creek Drive, $95,800.
Glenda Corsey, 4107 N. 66th St., $57,288.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Kathryn L. Diesterhaupt, 1211 N. 126th St., $67,202.
Ricky Knowles, 4371 Lafayette Ave., $54,950.
Matthew P. Urbanec, 15670 King St., $53,515.
John Dillingham, 5930 S. 136th Circle, $49,337.
Louis E. Secora, 6205 S. 157th St., $46,653.
Mitchell Milanuk, 6118 S. 189th St., $45,000.
Frederick M. Pfeffer, 15717 Lafayette Ave., $42,500.
Randal S. Benson Jr., 4169 S. 202nd Avenue Circle, $39,913
Doris Helfrich Trust, 1412 S. 139th St., $35,405.
William B. Wiese, 5829 S. 52nd St., $30,459.
Sean Kelley, 8728 Broadmoor Drive, $30,000.
Elise Demaranville, 8965 Laurie Circle, $26,420.
R5 LLC, 2132 N. 176th St., $25,000.
Charles F. Whalen, 2225 S. 181st Circle, $23,30.
Lucas Volz, 1117 S. 218th St., $22,676.
Danielle Howell, 15678 Marcy St., $20,000.
Anthony L. Olivotto, 3719 S. 48th Ave., $20,000.
REMODEL
NON-RESIDENTIAL
Horse CF-Embassy LLC, 9110 West Dodge Road, $1,084,352.
Montclair Center LLC, 13051 West Center Road, $241,811.
Lpdbh Holdings LLC, 2002 Douglas St., $30,807.
Wal-Mart Real Estate Business, 5018 Ames Ave., $25,000; 5018 Ames Ave., $25,000.
Wal-Mart, 360 N. Saddle Creek Road, $25,000; 360 N. Saddle Creek Road, $25,000.
TKC Center LLC, 4917 Center St., $25,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 1058 N. 170th Ave., $190,000.
RSF AV Omaha VII LP, 471 Maxwell Plaza, $38,500; 470 Maxwell Plaza, $34,825.
Omaha Botanical Center, 190 Bancroft St., $124,200.