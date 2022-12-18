BUILDING PERMITS for Dec. 18

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLINGMichael J. Jackson, 700 Skyline Drive, $937,672.
Krejci Development LLC, 4830 S. 224th Plaza, $360,224.
Carmen A. Tapio Revolving Trust, 6611 Pawnee Circle, $322,788.
Blondo 180 LLC, 2707 N. 182nd St., $234,296.
FLD Fund I LLC, 21114 Arlington St., $234,296
Trenton Fuller, 721 S. 243rd St., $234,212.
Landmark Performance Corp., 3203 S. 206th St., $185,712.
Tomas Davila, 7708 N. 167th Ave., $178,712.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4660 Kestrel Parkway, $174,088.
Hrc Anchor View LLC, 17633 Scott St., $172,212.
20535 Fort LLC, 5801 N. 208th St., $169,592.
Coventry Ridge LLC, 6515 S. 207th Ave., $158,596.
Richland Homes LLC, 4417 S. 213th St., $162,192; 4418 S. 212th St., $156,684; 17515 Tucker St., $104,916.
D.R. Horton—Nebraska LLC, 7924 N. 95th Ave., $88,872.
Yue Cong, 701 S. 68th St., $79,488.
Southside Redevelopment Corp., 3004 V St., $75,936.
REMODEL RESIDENTIALRambler Properties II LLC 1024 S. 211th St., $196,000.
Francis R. Espinosa, 2928 S. 99th Ave., $110,000.
Sandra L. Maley, 12569 Ohio Circle, $108,250.
Jade Hughes, 15665 Marcy St., $75,000.
Jeremy Berman, 2540 N. 52nd St., $59,369.
Michael Mortimore, 2618 N. 123rd Circle, $57,179.
Eric C. Otte, 137 S. 122nd St., $56,000.
Kory Blatchford, 8909 N. 177th St., $54,179.
Jaclyn Martinie, 18633 Honeysuckle Drive, $50,000.
Gregory S. Brown, 19531 Jackson St., $50,000.
Catherine F. Hirchert, 9348 Tomahawk Blvd., $47,497.
Diane Seaver, 6017 Pacific St., $41,431.
Lawrence K. Myers Jr., 2727 Sharon Drive, $40,401.
Donald Burke, 5511 S St., $40,109.
Holly Hoberman Revolving Trust, 10069 Fieldcrest Drive, $40,000.
Matthew C. Weiland, 2451 N. 148th St., $40,000.
Cindy A. Tracy, 6010 N. 181st Ave., $39,587.
Trent A. Booth, 12247 P St., $37,113.
Alton W. Cagle, 9111 Z Circle, $37,000.
James F. Franks, 1208 Monroe St., $34,198.
Timothy Kalantjakos, 7810 N. 116th St., $34,156.
Mark Leffler, 1122 N. 107th Ave., $33,348.
Joseph C. Peroutka, 720 S. Hws Cleveland Blvd., $31,492.
Mary E. Manero-Deaver, 21006 Camden Ave., $30,739.
Geneva S. Dourisseau, 2004 N. 160th St., $30,000.
Katie Fisher, 17475 V St., $28,122.
Georgianne P. Oman, 7427 N. 145th Ave., $26,731.
Jeffrey D. Brandt, 16318 Seward Circle, $25,847.
Amy M. Foje Trust, 3225 S. 172nd Circle, $25,000.
Carl F. Heine Jr., 5916 Oak Hills Drive, $23,854.
Steven P. Krug, 8822 Sunrise St., $22,156.
Joseph A. Mollner, 17501 I St., $20,672.
Earon Palmgren, 3309 S. 91st St., $20,626.
David T. Zorko, 4126 S. 22nd St., $20,583.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIALD&J Olson LLC, 11902 West Center Road, $2,936,720 .
Jewish Federation-Omaha Inc., 333 S. 132nd St., $1,517,818 .
Mercy Timbercreek LLC, 6816 S. 137th Plaza, $1,000,000; 13705 Polk Plaza, $1,000,000; 6815 S. 137th Plaza, $1,000,000; 13726 Harrison Plaza, $1,000,000; 13706 Harrison Plaza, $1,000,000;
6825 Harrison Plaza, $1,000,000; 13615 Polk Plaza, $1,000,000; 13615 Polk Plaza, $1,000,000.
Blackstone Plaza LLC, 3555 Farnam St., $450,000.
First National Bank of Omaha, 1601 Dodge St., $389,500.
Algent Health, 16901 Lakeside Hills Court, $233,226.
MII-Foxley LLC, 4851 F St., $155,000.
VK Blondo Properties LP, 2611 N. 204th St., $110,000.
Hoop LLC, 7609 Cass St., $103,670.
NE Obliviscaris LLC, 2323 S. 171st St., $80,000.
1901HowardownerLLC, 1901 Howard St., $25,000.
Peggy Stratton, 6115 L St., $20,000.
Golden Crest Properties LLC, 7525 D St., $20,000.
OTHER PERMITSInvest Omaha SC LLC, 8901 Sorensen Parkway, $993,600.
Roger F Knobbe, 20875 Rawhide Road, $390,000.
Stony Brook Place LLC, 14415 Stony Brook Blvd., $106,950.
Carmen A. Tapio Revolving Trust, 6611 Pawnee Circle, $47,432.
Yaoling Wang, 17914 Shirley Circle, $24,434.