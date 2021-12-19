BUILDING PERMITS for Dec. 19

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Jason Hoover, 3512 S. 228th St., $267,160.
Zachary and Chelsea Nelson Trust, 2315 S. 220th Ave., $254,640.
Deer Creek Reserve LLC, 8214 N. 127th Ave., $215,228.
Westbury Farm LLC, 4510 S. 219th St., $214,772.
Luke Baatz, 22117 Quail Circle, $212,152.
Pier 15 Development LLC, 5819 N. 169th St., $204,192.
Bluestone Custom Builders Inc., 6467 S. 208th St., $183,780.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4923 N. 209th St., $182,796; 5513 N. 178th St., $157,116; 17814 Hartman Ave., $119,044.
Lanoha Pacific Inc., 3914 S. 212th St., $180,356; Lanoha Pacific Inc., 21003 C St., $168,344.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 5804 N. 181st St., $191,676; 5808 N. 181st St., $165,904; 6107 S. 211th St., $165,904; 6306 N. 170th Ave., $165,904; 5802 N. 182nd Ave., $145,036; 5816 N. 181st St., $145,036; 6110 N. 170th Ave., $145,036; 6111 S. 211th St., $137,672; 6114 N. 170th Ave., $137,672; 6302 N. 170th Ave., $137,672; 8571 Young St., $86,368; 8605 Young St., $86,368; 8567 Young St., $79,764; 8601 Young St., $79,764; 21211 Madison St., $107,724.
Pacesetter Homes Inc., 12911 Reynolds St., $159,192.
Richland Homes LLC, 4509 S. 215th Ave., $156,440; 21533 I St., $128,292.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 19979 Jefferson St., $145,876.
20532 Fort LLC, 5409 N. 208th St., $136,520.
Hildy Construction Inc., 20906 Ellison Ave., $123,560; 20902 Ellison Ave., $123,560.
Lonetree Holdings LLC, 2605 Piney Creek Drive, $110,148.
Oelco LLC, 20064 Piney Creek Drive, $103,680; 19605 Piney Creek Drive, $95,800.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 2807 Spaulding St., $87,956; 2869 Spaulding St., $80,924.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Doug Robinson, 13414 Paul St., $170,984.
Donald J. Temperley, 4838 S. 236th Circle, $84,550.
Eugene W. Scott Jr., 10461 Boyd St., $65,582.
Daniel S. Meester, 12510 Mormon St., $59,456.
Anne B. Erftmier, 762 N. 163rd Ave., $58,176.
John M. Bealle, 5902 N. 169th St., $46,500.
Allison D. Towne, 8801 N. 75th Ave., $44,895.
Matthew J. Mullen, 10552 Mullen Road, $43,680.
Leroy L. Jacob, 6018 Hillsdale Ave., $42,360.
Jaydon Carlson, 3506 N. 54th St., $41,780.
Daniel Zart, 3409 S. 108th St., $39,926.
Michelle R. Willits, 9130 Washington St., $38,210.
Hamik Housing LLC, 4457 N. 146th Court, $37,389.
Kurt E. Fleer, 19463 Orchard Ave., $35,413.
Blue Ridge Builders LLC, 13024 Reynolds St., $35,000.
Jacob Van Dyke, 4506 S. 193rd St., $35,000.
Cary Turner, 5006 Ruggles St., $34,513.
Noah Witchell, 1721 S. 166th Circle, $34,000.
Michele R. Ansari, 306 S. 93rd Ave., $26,462.
Roger A. Gadsden, 4652 Vinton St., $24,944.
Betty Miller, 12668 Krug Circle, $23,000.
Betty J. Dysinger, 9324 Camden Ave., $22,480.
Gary Landolt, 15672 Western Ave., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Mojo Enterprises LLC, 19393 Gold St., $1,000,000; 19393 Gold St., $20,000.
Dodge Properties LLC, 11106 Q St., $52,000.
Ngx2 LLC, 11010 Burdette St., $50,000.
Nebraska Methodist Hospital, 8303 Dodge St., $43,000.
Namdrmc Inc., 4404 S. 134th St., $37,578.
AZ Royalwood Office LLC, 12565 West Center Road, $35,666.
Grp Properties LLC, 20343 Blondo Parkway, $25,000.
Comfed Dodge Fund II, 3031 S. 70th St., $22,081.
OTHER PERMITS
Omaha Municipal Land Bank, 2111 N. 30th St., $4,652,327; 2111 N. 30th St., $683,987; 2111 N. 30th St., $343,026.
Highway 81 Holdings LLC, 4358 Dodge St., $125,000.
Money Pit Investments LLC, 505 S. 90th St., $50,000.
Russell S. Daub, 1714 N. 120th St., $27,876.