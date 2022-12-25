BUILDING PERMITS for Dec. 25

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Richland Homes LLC, 4410 S. 215th Ave., $165,248; 4414 S. 215th Ave., $162,144; 4506 S. 215th Ave., $139,480; 4417 S. 215th Ave., $121,956.
Josh Morrison, 21201 Arbor Court, $139,800.
Vinton22 LLC, 5516 N. 205th St., $137,696.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 19966 Washington St., $132,624.
Omaha Housing Authority, 2862 Spencer St., $130,144.
Habitat For Humanity of Omaha, 5072 Vernon Circle, $90,528; 5076 Vernon Circle, $90,528; 5075 Vernon Circle, $79,644.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Yellow Moccasin LLC, 10435 N. 84th St., $272,412.
Eric J. Eichelberger, 13912 Corby St., $193,872.
Richard Tom, 3868 S. 175th Ave., $110,000.
Scott Herchenbach, 710 N. 38th St., $110,000.
Raymond J. Sandoval, 9612 Parker St., $78,862.
William Rowell, 629 N. 163rd St., $75,000.
Keith Knudsen, 21510 Honeysuckle Drive, $66,328.
Cory Wiedel, 24632 Jones Circle, $65,000.
Andrew Walters, 6246 N. 157th Avenue Circle, $59,550.
John W. Neppl, 2537 N. 160th Ave., $50,000.
Thomas J. McAlister, 1504 S. 97th St., $49,504.
Michael K. Farrell, 1514 S. 96th St., $42,464.
James Hashberger, 3715 S. 46th Ave., $41,952.
Anna Siebert, 15515 Poppleton Circle, $41,200.
Jason C. Schwab, 7301 N. 148th St., $40,000.
Paul & Sydney Penke Revolving Trust, 17215 Parker St., $40,000.
Sarah Hannig, 1612 N. 58th St., $40,000.
Nicholas J. Voorhees, 1404 N. 131st Avenue Circle, $37,000.
Michael E. Greene, 6317 N. 39th St., $35,675.
Nancy J. Raynor, 6241 Seward St., $30,059.
Michelle Schneiss, 17614 Riggs St., $30,000.
Ana Ajiataz-Guico, 1920 S. 15th St., $27,000.
Gary Zhu, 17507 Redman Ave., $25,731.
James R. Kozel, 1237 Skylark Drive, $25,000.
Christopher Worms, 4206 California St., $24,000.
Matthew Widhalm, 1320 N. 52nd St., $22,324.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Nebraska Methodist Health, 700 N. 190th Plaza, $5,000,000.
Woodmen of the World Life Insurance, 225 S. 19th St., $700,000.
Elkhorn Ridge LLC, 1315 N. 205th St., $200,000.
90 Maple LLC, 3060 N. 90th St., $150,000.
GCP Mcomaha LLC, 4201 S. 130th St., $100,000.
Rae Valley Holdings LLC, 9635 M St., $100,000.
West Teleservices Corp., 11808 Miracle Hills Drive, $100,000.
156 Waterford LLC, 15530 Ida St., $95,000.
Palmstones Tiffany LLC, 4811 Chicago St., $65,000.
Home & Auto Custom Designs LLC, 1920 Military Ave., $50,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Shannon M. Lofdahl-Reddy, 102 S. 53rd St., $200,000.
Lance D. Juett, 2023 S. 214th St., $40,000.