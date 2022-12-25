 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUILDING PERMITS for Dec. 25

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Richland Homes LLC, 4410 S. 215th Ave., $165,248; 4414 S. 215th Ave., $162,144; 4506 S. 215th Ave., $139,480; 4417 S. 215th Ave., $121,956.

Josh Morrison, 21201 Arbor Court, $139,800.

Vinton22 LLC, 5516 N. 205th St., $137,696.

Bsr-Fw LLC, 19966 Washington St., $132,624.

Omaha Housing Authority, 2862 Spencer St., $130,144.

Habitat For Humanity of Omaha, 5072 Vernon Circle, $90,528; 5076 Vernon Circle, $90,528; 5075 Vernon Circle, $79,644.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Yellow Moccasin LLC, 10435 N. 84th St., $272,412.

Eric J. Eichelberger, 13912 Corby St., $193,872.

Richard Tom, 3868 S. 175th Ave., $110,000.

Scott Herchenbach, 710 N. 38th St., $110,000.

Raymond J. Sandoval, 9612 Parker St., $78,862.

William Rowell, 629 N. 163rd St., $75,000.

Keith Knudsen, 21510 Honeysuckle Drive, $66,328.

Cory Wiedel, 24632 Jones Circle, $65,000.

Andrew Walters, 6246 N. 157th Avenue Circle, $59,550.

John W. Neppl, 2537 N. 160th Ave., $50,000.

Thomas J. McAlister, 1504 S. 97th St., $49,504.

Michael K. Farrell, 1514 S. 96th St., $42,464.

James Hashberger, 3715 S. 46th Ave., $41,952.

Anna Siebert, 15515 Poppleton Circle, $41,200.

Jason C. Schwab, 7301 N. 148th St., $40,000.

Paul & Sydney Penke Revolving Trust, 17215 Parker St., $40,000.

Sarah Hannig, 1612 N. 58th St., $40,000.

Nicholas J. Voorhees, 1404 N. 131st Avenue Circle, $37,000.

Michael E. Greene, 6317 N. 39th St., $35,675.

Nancy J. Raynor, 6241 Seward St., $30,059.

Michelle Schneiss, 17614 Riggs St., $30,000.

Ana Ajiataz-Guico, 1920 S. 15th St., $27,000.

Gary Zhu, 17507 Redman Ave., $25,731.

James R. Kozel, 1237 Skylark Drive, $25,000.

Christopher Worms, 4206 California St., $24,000.

Matthew Widhalm, 1320 N. 52nd St., $22,324.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Nebraska Methodist Health, 700 N. 190th Plaza, $5,000,000.

Woodmen of the World Life Insurance, 225 S. 19th St., $700,000.

Elkhorn Ridge LLC, 1315 N. 205th St., $200,000.

90 Maple LLC, 3060 N. 90th St., $150,000.

GCP Mcomaha LLC, 4201 S. 130th St., $100,000.

Rae Valley Holdings LLC, 9635 M St., $100,000.

West Teleservices Corp., 11808 Miracle Hills Drive, $100,000.

156 Waterford LLC, 15530 Ida St., $95,000.

Palmstones Tiffany LLC, 4811 Chicago St., $65,000.

Home & Auto Custom Designs LLC, 1920 Military Ave., $50,000.

OTHER PERMITS

Shannon M. Lofdahl-Reddy, 102 S. 53rd St., $200,000.

Lance D. Juett, 2023 S. 214th St., $40,000.

