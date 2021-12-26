BUILDING PERMITS for Dec. 26

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Michael J. Robino, 9719 Frederick St., $344,400.
Timeless Homes LLC, 3901 S. 207th St., $300,000.
Whisper Rock Holdings LLC, 5806 N. 209th St., $234,296.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 19842 Adams St., $233,012.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 17114 Potter St., $196,028; 17180 Whitmore St., $186,632.
Belt Construction Co. Inc., 20477 B St., $188,828.
Blondo 180 LLC, 18210 Corby St., $185,792; 2743 N. 182nd St., $181,548.
Lanoha Pacific Inc., 3887 S. 210th St., $181,684.
Ramm Holdings LLC, 3109 N. 184th St., $156,800.
Newport Homes LLC, 20939 Drexel St., $154,684.
Pacesetter Homes Inc., 19833 Adams St., $139,228.
Westbury Farm LLC, 21720 G St., $137,896.
Sherwood Homes Inc., 21760 K St., $135,348.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 8575 Young St., $106,620; 8609 Young St., $84,160.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 2851 Manderson St., $80,924.
Kronaizl Investments LLC, 5802 N. 206th St., $57,136.
Oelco LLC, 17103 Nicholas Circle, $94,948; 17107 Nicholas Circle, $94,948.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Scott Fagot, 143 S. 243rd St., $250,000.
Jami L. Jacobs, 1215 S. 11th St., $88,600.
Tanya R. Langton, 3623 S. 196th Ave., $60,000.
William E. Grover, 15111 Vernon Ave., $58,036.
Richard A. Berger, 1631 S. 186th Circle, $50,000.
Sandra A. Rush, 3032 Belvedere Blvd., $41,492.
Edward L. Swindle, 8928 N. 161st St., $41,258.
Gerald S. Boeckman, 5509 A St., $38,087.
Cory E. Pipal, 7328 N. 90th St., $36,136.
HMS Surprise LLC, 900 S. 75th St., $36,000.
Nickolaus Shannon, 2116 S. 210th St., $35,000.
Ann Ealy, 1323 S. 52nd Ave., $31,735.
Mary E. Vandenack Living Trust, 18169 Mayberry St., $30,800.
Connie L. Mangano, 2430 S. 48th Ave., $30,670.
Christopher M. Bahr, 3623 Spring St., $30,468.
4226 Ohio St LLC, 4226 Ohio St., $30,000.
Janet Nell Pratt, 15224 Charles St., $26,069.
Traci D. Hudson, 3938 S. 191st Ave., $24,083.
Jonathan Raborn, 8221 Bondesson St., $23,639.
ZSL LLC, 10340 N St., $22,569.
Mark S. Arndt, 2918 Bridgeford Road, $22,406.
Robert S. Powell Jr., 18401 Jackson St., $22,125.
James E. Minikus, 1018 Homer St., $21,817.
Holly Harris, 328 S. 69th St., $20,800.
Vintage Management LLC, 1458 Lothrop St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
City of Omaha, 6100 N. 24th St., $2,000,000.
Metropolitian Community College, 2909 Edward Babe Gomez Ave., $750,000.
Schering Corp., 21401 West Center Road, $200,000.
Spaghetti Limited Partnership, 1105 Howard St., $140,000.
2120 Tower LLC, 2120 S. 72nd St., $60,000.
The Christensen Company, 7514 F St., $59,310.
Balance Point Properties LLC, 20275 Honeysuckle Drive, $30,000.
WP Retail LLC, 15475 Ruggles St., $30,000.
Johnson Hardware Co. LLC, 1118 S. 11th St., $27,214.
OTHER PERMITS
Miracle Hills Shopping Center, 770 N. 114th St., $245,000.
Matt Schieber, 21285 Rawhide Road, $53,76 .
LB North LLC, 3633 N. 72nd St., $25,000.
Goodman Group Properties LLC, 4852 S. 94th Plaza, $22,500; 9412 N Avenue Plaza, $22,500; 4864 S. 94th Plaza, $22,500; 9417 S. 96th Plaza, $22,500; 4742 S. 94th Plaza, $22,500; 4722 S. 94th Plaza, $22,500; 4706 S. 95th Plaza, $22,500; 9506 Holmes Plaza, $22,500.