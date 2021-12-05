BUILDING PERMITS for Dec. 5

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
D&L Real Estate Group LLC, 8630 Logan Plaza Circle, $351,892.
Curt Hofer Construction LLC, 5040 S. 225th Plaza, $341,932.
Andrew Hauptman, 22901 West Q Road, $278,072.
Richard Kusleika, 7708 Mormon Bridge Road, $199,680.
Kms-168 LLC, 8217 N. 167th Ave., $194,984.
Westbury Farm LLC, 4275 S. 221st Ave., $193,660.
Hubbell Homes Of Omaha LLC, 7559 N. 173rd Circle, $186,524.
Coventry Ridge LLC, 6410 S. 207th Avenue Circle, $179,784.
Cypress Group Inc., 3929 S. 213th Ave., $176,152.
Sherwood Homes Inc., 7120 Kilpatrick Parkway, $175,448.
Vencil Homes Inc., 4507 S. 219th St., $168,720.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4915 N. 209th Ave., $163,452; 20958 Camden Ave., $147,948; 17614 Ogden Circle, $141,544.
Kloster Enterprises LLC, 3950 George B Lake Parkway, $162,768; 3981 George B Lake Parkway, $162,768; 3969 George B Lake Parkway, $162,768.
Jbt Holdings LLC, 611 S. 243rd St., $157,912.
Frk Development LLC, 19054 George Miller Parkway, $155,148.
Holy Name Housing Corp., 2530 Burdette St., $98,640; 2524 Burdette St., $98,640.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 1074 N. 170th Ave., $143,278; 1078 N. 170th Ave., $78,936; 1070 N. 170th Ave., $78,936; 1065 N. 170th Terrace, $78,936; 1069 N. 170th Terrace, $78,936; 1073 N. 170th Terrace, $78,936; 1077 N. 170th Terrace, $78,936; 1081 N. 170th Terrace, $78,936; 17073 Nicholas St., $78,936; 17069 Nicholas St., $78,936.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Gary D. Miller, 11104 U St., $135,000.
Robert L. Phelps, 1321 S. 196th St., $94,908.
Catherine Mullen, 2524 N. 52nd St., $57,173.
Jennifer L. Ludemann, 1815 Ontario St., $52,988.
Christopher R. Filip, 3445 Ernst St., $50,327.
Alysha Grabow, 6710 N. 153rd St., $50,294.
Cole William Dean Rogers, 8925 Wyoming St., $44,174.
Craig Bechtolt, 6706 N. 35th St., $42,736.
William C. Bonner, 6004 S. 161st St., $37,312.
Jaciel Lopez Lopez, 4323 Patrick Ave., $36,682.
Steven Saunders, 6525 N. 111th St., $36,203.
Tyler Knott, 14925 Laurel Ave., $34,562.
Branden S. McBreen, 5234 Drexel St., $32,000.
James Michael Geiger Jr., 6170 Elm St. $25,738.
Martin J. Callaghan III, 1507 S. 174th Circle, $25,228.
Amy Diane Thelen, 16311 Saratoga St., $21,836.
Evelyn R. Ainsworth, 8644 Parker St., $21,420.
Scott D. Hewitt, 1118 N. 34th St., $21,417.
John M. Elster, 7080 Wirt St., $20,277.
Robert Powers, 14943 Bauman Ave., $20,000.
Micki Moylan, 1819 S. Hws Cleveland Blvd., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Verizon Wireless LLC, 4002 S. 149th Circle, $1,468,106; 4002 S. 149th Circle, $1,468,106.
Maple 73 LLC, 7315 Maple St., $1,000,000.
Montclair Center LLC, 12977 West Center Road $803,000; 12977 West Center Road, $803,000.
Mastercraft LLC, 1101 N. 13th St., $200,000; 1101 N. 13th St., $200,000.
Nebraska Methodist Hospital, 8303 Dodge St., $134,000.
Seventy Four Pacific Plaza LLC, 1040 S. 74th Plaza, $125,000.
Dakota Upreit Limited, 151 N. 78th St., $100,000; 151 N. 78th St., $100,000.
City of Omaha, 6232 Pacific St., $75,000; 6232 Pacific St., $75,000.
ZPU LLC, 5420 S. 30th St., $47,000.
Gary L. Griffith, 3536 Q St., $45,000; 3536 Q St., $45,000.
Russell S. Daub, 1702 N. 120th St., $45,000; 1702 N. 120th St., $45,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Quality Living Inc., 6314 N. 70th Plaza, $143,290.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 1066 N. 170th Ave., $78,936; 1062 N. 170th Ave., $78,936; 1057 N. 170th Terrace, $78,936.
Mak Development LLC, 4825 Ames Ave., $20,000.
Bwws LLC, 5502 N. 103rd St., $20,000.