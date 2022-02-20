BUILDING PERMITS for Feb. 20

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Blondo 180 LLC, 2711 Big Elk Parkway, $234,296; 2742 N. 182nd Ave., $175,740.
Mahmoud Elgaray, 21002 Atwood Ave., $232,024.
Nathan Biggs, 23509 P St., $208,672.
MTE Enterprises LLC, 20707 Hartman Ave., $207,748.
Lanoha Pacific Inc., 21004 C St., $201,952.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 6022 S. 212th St., $191,676; 6005 George B Lake Parkway, $166,124; 5904 N. 182nd Ave., $141,128; 6002 N. 181st Ave., $129,644; 5902 N. 182nd St., $129,144; 5905 N. 182nd Ave., $129,144; 5914 N. 181st Ave., $129,144; 6002 N. 182nd St., $129,144; 5906 N. 182nd St., $125,632.
Belt Construction Co. Inc., 21432 B St., $188,584.
Woodland Homes Inc., 902 S. 185th St., $187,556.
Charleston Homes LLC, 17713 Jaynes St., $179,304; 17602 Ogden Circle, $172,184; 20922 Larimore Ave., $155,232; 5101 N. 209th Ave., $153,732; 5617 N. 178th St., $125,072.
Quest Construction Co., 4627 N. 192ne Ave., $164,608.
Richland Homes LLC, 17602 Samuel St., $162,676.
Coventry Ridge LLC, 20962 Polk St., $162,440; 6518 S. 208th Ave., $162,440.
Pier 15 Development LLC, 6021 N Hws Cleveland Blvd., $156,352; 6037 N Hws Cleveland Blvd., $135,436; 6013 N Hws Cleveland Blvd., $91,784.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 19608 Z St., $178,048; 19614 Z St., $154,024; 6169 S. 197th Circle, $152,948.
20535 Fort LLC, 20821 Hartman Ave., $152,708.
Hubbell Homes Of Omaha LLC, 8102 N. 167th St., $150,180.
Jsd Holdings Inc., 18516 Wirt Circle, $148,424.
Westbury Farm LLC, 21723 Blaine St., $145,048.
Pacesetter Homes Inc., 18711 Spaulding St., $139,644; 7260 N. 172nd St., $138,592; 18323 Taylor St., $135,072.
Sherwood Homes Inc., 7217 N. 155th St., $135,336.
Vinton22 LLC, 12772 Mormon St., $117,664.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 2864 Manderson St., $87,956; 2865 Manderson St., $87,956.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Matthew & Sunny Karges, 3624 Paddock Road, $80,000.
Patricia L Grimaila, 15815 California St., $80,000.
Kristopher Day, 3515 S. 211th St., $60,000.
Caroline Nelsen, 14021 Eagle Run Drive, $57,280.
Cathy L. Beacom Sorensen, 7215 N. 186th St., $38,329.
George S. Burkoski Jr., 1920 S. 182nd Circle, $37,207.
David C. Becker Jr., 10956 Washington St., $32,950.
James D. McGee, 5225 Jackson St., $30,512.
Eric M. Rix, 7810 N. 127th Ave., $30,000.
Peter G. Nipp, 3234 N. 161st St., $26,000.
Edward J. Sondag, 6185 S. 176th St., $25,853.
Randy Horn, 1225 S. 184th Circle, $23,850.
Gabrielle R. Merchant, 5606 Jones St., $21,600.
Mark S. Strong, 6514 N. 150th St., $20,445.
Paul Franklin, 12424 Sky Park Circle, $20,000.
Nathan Preheim, 2012 N. 55th St., $20,000.
REMODEL
NON-RESIDENTIAL
Miracle Hills Shopping Center, 770 N. 114th St., $6,000,000.
Genesis Health Clubs Oak View, 3125 Oak View Drive, $600,000.
Immanuel Inc., 6901 N. 72nd St., $497,000.
Mutual of Omaha Bank, 3211 N. 90th St., $490,000.
Nebraska Methodist Hospital, 8303 Dodge St., $415,000.
Metropolitan Utilities District, 5801 N. 120th St., $242,000.
Quality Living Inc., 6315 N. 70th Plaza, $134,714; 6309 N. 70th Plaza, $134,714; 6408 N. 70th Plaza, $134,714; 6420 N. 70th Plaza, $134,714.
Front Site Leasing LLC, 2828 S. 82nd Ave., $100,000.
Sentinel Orion LLC, 17605 Wright St., $99,475.
Lanjo Rentals LLC, 4515 S. 90th St., $67,850.
Saint Michael Lutheran Church, 13232 Blondo St., $22,421.
OTHER PERMITS
Metropolitan Utilities District, 11710 Fort St., $400,000.
Coventry Pointe LLC, 20616 Spence Court, $174,468.
Maple Joint Venture, 13250 West Maple Road, $138,460; 13250 West Maple Road, $138,460.
Douglas County, 3603 N. 156th St., $92,119.
Brock Wagner, 4952 S. 224th Plaza, $36,864.