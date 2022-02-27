BUILDING PERMITS for Feb. 27

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Fools Inc., 6114 S. 195th St., $300,000; 20706 Ellison Ave., $143,400.
Mark Ciochon, 4202 S. 221st Ave., $221,916 .
Krejci Development LLC, 5025 S. 227th Plaza, $221,648.
Paradise Homes Inc., 2903 N. 185th Ave., $218,040.
James Schmidt, 8017 N. 60th Court, $216,212.
Sherwood Homes Inc., 6954 N. 172nd St., $204,416.
Michael Warren, 4520 S. 221st St., $201,984.
Jbt Holdings LLC, 21614 Grover St., $194,620.
Hubbell Homes Of Omaha LLC, 7616 N. 167th Ave., $190,432.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 6973 N. 172nd St., $186,580; 7227 N. 171st St., $186,460; 6981 N. 172nd St., $175,196.
Westbury Farm LLC, 4525 S. 220th St., $176,192.
People are also reading…
Sherwood Homes Inc., 21819 G St., $168,744.
Deer Creek Reserve LLC, 12819 Mormon St., $166,516.
Coventry Ridge LLC, 20958 Polk St., $162,440.
Blondo 180 LLC, 2321 N. 182nd Ave., $158,492.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4905 N. 210th St., $158,476; 5614 N. 178th St., $149,472.
17806 Hartman Ave., $149,472.
Frk Development LLC, 4723 N. 187th St., $155,384.
Complete Real Estate LLC, 20719 Ogden St., $153,024.
Cce Investments LLC, 3332 S. 212th Ave., $152,848.
Vinton22 LLC, 12764 Mormon St., $136,320.
Landmark Performance Corp., 2306 N. 182nd Ave., $135,996.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 6302 S. 200th St., $134,396.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 5801 N. 181st Ave., $122,508; 6506 N. 169th Circle, $122,508; 21051 Monroe St., $122,508; 21207 Drexel St., $122,508.
Richland Homes LLC, 8629 N. 176th St., $121,900; 21521 I St., $111,804.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 2867 Manderson St., $80,412.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Andrew F. Trainer, 9919 Essex Drive, $164,000.
Karen D. Little Trust, 840 S. 206th Ave., $81,750.
Jeffrey Mohs, 308 S. 52nd St., $71,328.
John Park, 21760 Bonanza Blvd., $70,000.
Michael E. Ricker, 13090 Potter St., $65,000.
Julie M. Rannells, 530 S. 198th St., $50,000.
Brian Ricks, 2527 S. 80th Ave., $46,780.
Justin B. Solomon, 316 S. 52nd St., $45,000.
Arthur M. Youngblood, 2523 S. 167th Avenue Circle, $36,151.
Mitchell Milanuk, 6118 S. 189th St., $36,120.
Dave Paik Builders Inc., 18122 Gretchen Ave., $35,000; 3109 N. 185th St., $35,000.
Jenna Wittler, 1330 S. 78th Ave., $35,000.
Van J. Lane, 7802 N. 84th St., $32,000.
John L. Sullivan, 6015 S. 161st St., $30,000.
Randall J. Karasek, 1926 S. 16th St., $25,411.
Martin A. Gunderson, 2606 N. 157th St., $23,000.
Nancy O. Gallagher Revocable Trust, 2509 S. 102nd St., $22,000.
Ronald L. Henkle, 16109 Manderson St., $21,000.
Nathan Burdine, 606 N. 164th St., $20,700.
Joseph D. Campbell, 1890 N. 153rd Ave., $20,000.
Joni K. Craighead Revocable Trust, 908 N. 131st Court, $20,000.
Reed N. Block, 17188 Whitmore St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Miracle Hills Shopping Center, 770 N. 114th St., $1,750,000.
First National Bank Of Omaha, 1601 Dodge St., $951,000.
Omaha Zoo Foundation, 3701 S. 10th St., $650,000.
11725 Arbor St LLC, 17007 Marcy St., $350,000.
VK Blondo Properties LP, 2611 N. 204th St., $262,457.
FTF Investments LLC, 3311 N. 190th Plaza, $180,000.
Mark W. Hauptman, 8530 K St., $150,000.
Cohen Squared LLC, 1123 Howard St., $75,000.
Faithful Realty LLC, 5921 Ames Ave., $40,000; 5921 Ames Ave., $40,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Omaha Zoo Foundation, 3701 S. 10th St., $100,000.
1535 Ridgewood LLC, 1535 Ridgewood Ave., $35,000.