 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BUILDING PERMITS for Feb. 27

  • 0

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Fools Inc., 6114 S. 195th St., $300,000; 20706 Ellison Ave., $143,400.

Mark Ciochon, 4202 S. 221st Ave., $221,916 .

Krejci Development LLC, 5025 S. 227th Plaza, $221,648.

Paradise Homes Inc., 2903 N. 185th Ave., $218,040.

James Schmidt, 8017 N. 60th Court, $216,212.

Sherwood Homes Inc., 6954 N. 172nd St., $204,416.

Michael Warren, 4520 S. 221st St., $201,984.

Jbt Holdings LLC, 21614 Grover St., $194,620.

Hubbell Homes Of Omaha LLC, 7616 N. 167th Ave., $190,432.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 6973 N. 172nd St., $186,580; 7227 N. 171st St., $186,460; 6981 N. 172nd St., $175,196.

Westbury Farm LLC, 4525 S. 220th St., $176,192.

People are also reading…

Sherwood Homes Inc., 21819 G St., $168,744.

Deer Creek Reserve LLC, 12819 Mormon St., $166,516.

Coventry Ridge LLC, 20958 Polk St., $162,440.

Blondo 180 LLC, 2321 N. 182nd Ave., $158,492.

Charleston Homes LLC, 4905 N. 210th St., $158,476; 5614 N. 178th St., $149,472.

17806 Hartman Ave., $149,472.

Frk Development LLC, 4723 N. 187th St., $155,384.

Complete Real Estate LLC, 20719 Ogden St., $153,024.

Cce Investments LLC, 3332 S. 212th Ave., $152,848.

Vinton22 LLC, 12764 Mormon St., $136,320.

Landmark Performance Corp., 2306 N. 182nd Ave., $135,996.

Bsr-Fw LLC, 6302 S. 200th St., $134,396.

Celebrity Homes Inc., 5801 N. 181st Ave., $122,508; 6506 N. 169th Circle, $122,508; 21051 Monroe St., $122,508; 21207 Drexel St., $122,508.

Richland Homes LLC, 8629 N. 176th St., $121,900; 21521 I St., $111,804.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 2867 Manderson St., $80,412.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Andrew F. Trainer, 9919 Essex Drive, $164,000.

Karen D. Little Trust, 840 S. 206th Ave., $81,750.

Jeffrey Mohs, 308 S. 52nd St., $71,328.

John Park, 21760 Bonanza Blvd., $70,000.

Michael E. Ricker, 13090 Potter St., $65,000.

Julie M. Rannells, 530 S. 198th St., $50,000.

Brian Ricks, 2527 S. 80th Ave., $46,780.

Justin B. Solomon, 316 S. 52nd St., $45,000.

Arthur M. Youngblood, 2523 S. 167th Avenue Circle, $36,151.

Mitchell Milanuk, 6118 S. 189th St., $36,120.

Dave Paik Builders Inc., 18122 Gretchen Ave., $35,000; 3109 N. 185th St., $35,000.

Jenna Wittler, 1330 S. 78th Ave., $35,000.

Van J. Lane, 7802 N. 84th St., $32,000.

John L. Sullivan, 6015 S. 161st St., $30,000.

Randall J. Karasek, 1926 S. 16th St., $25,411.

Martin A. Gunderson, 2606 N. 157th St., $23,000.

Nancy O. Gallagher Revocable Trust, 2509 S. 102nd St., $22,000.

Ronald L. Henkle, 16109 Manderson St., $21,000.

Nathan Burdine, 606 N. 164th St., $20,700.

Joseph D. Campbell, 1890 N. 153rd Ave., $20,000.

Joni K. Craighead Revocable Trust, 908 N. 131st Court, $20,000.

Reed N. Block, 17188 Whitmore St., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Miracle Hills Shopping Center, 770 N. 114th St., $1,750,000.

First National Bank Of Omaha, 1601 Dodge St., $951,000.

Omaha Zoo Foundation, 3701 S. 10th St., $650,000.

11725 Arbor St LLC, 17007 Marcy St., $350,000.

VK Blondo Properties LP, 2611 N. 204th St., $262,457.

FTF Investments LLC, 3311 N. 190th Plaza, $180,000.

Mark W. Hauptman, 8530 K St., $150,000.

Cohen Squared LLC, 1123 Howard St., $75,000.

Faithful Realty LLC, 5921 Ames Ave., $40,000; 5921 Ames Ave., $40,000.

OTHER PERMITS

Omaha Zoo Foundation, 3701 S. 10th St., $100,000.

1535 Ridgewood LLC, 1535 Ridgewood Ave., $35,000.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Could Russia’s invasion of Ukraine lead to higher airline prices?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert