SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Doce Select Vistas LLC, 1348 S. 211th St., $296,776.
Woodland Homes Inc., 1337 S. 210th St., $213,900.
Jbt Holdings LLC, 3821 S. 213th St., $170,632.
Cypress Group Inc., 21173 C St., $158,172.
Richland Homes LLC, 4418 S. 213th St., $165,248; 4414 S. 212th St., $153,392; 4406 S. 212th St., $152,328.
Fools Inc., 5415 N. 208th St., $143,572.
Martin Polina, 4610 S. 34th St., $124,056.
192 Smart Development LLC, 19075 Meredith Ave., $93,072; 19071 Meredith Ave., $93,072; 19067 Meredith Ave., $93,072; 4626 N. 191st St., $93,072; 4702 N. 191st St., $93,072; 4707 N. 191st St., $93,072; 4711 N. 191st St., $93,072; 4710 N. 191st St., $93,072; 4718 N. 191st St., $93,072; 4715 N. 191st St., $93,072; 4805 N. 191st St., $93,072; 4722 N. 191st St., $93,072; 4802 N. 191st St., $93,072; 4719 N. 191st St., $93,072;
4801 N. 191st St., $93,072.
Holy Name Housing Corp., 3411 Boyd St., $95,736; 3412 Boyd St., $84,248.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Andrew Friesen, 4212 S. 184th St., $138,416.
JT Rice Properties LLC, 7051 Military Ave., $72,474.
Benjamin Retzer, 16311 Wright Circle, $60,000.
Vinton22 LLC, 21120 Jessie Ave., $55,000.
Alexander Pope, 1802 N. 58th St., $50,000.
Heather A. Smith, 535 S. 86th St., $48,814.
Janet M. Blum Trust, 2631 N. 165th Ave., $48,000.
Jarred Miller, 3372 S. 130th Avenue Circle, $46,618.
Richard J. Kolkman, 18058 Leavenworth St., $43,248.
Christopher E. Kowal, 1524 S. 10th St., $40,000.
Laura Haberman, 1701 S. 15th St., $40,000.
Mitchell T. Urosevich, 1115 S. 36th St., $36,320.
Robert J. Kuehl, 6518 S. 107th St., $35,000.
Theresa A. Strese, 2315 D St., $33,321.
Antonio Rozier-Epting, 3503 N. 150th Ave., $32,388.
Stephen C. Stapleton, 207 S. 95th St., $31,980.
Sharlyn Fischer, 5721 N. 116th Circle, $31,739.
Daniel J. Kienast, 12916 Ellison Ave., $30,344.
Matthew A. Kock, 5411 S. 161st St., $30,000.
Andrew Palmesano, 2917 Westgate Road, $29,700.
Michael S. Potthoff, 12952 Seward St., $28,670.
Matthias Teut, 17125 J St., $27,502.
Emilia Moreno De Amaya, 4102 Fort St., $25,000.
Candace Frerichs, 7110 Morgan Circle, $25,000.
Jason Cain, 702 S. 199th St., $25,000.
Sun-Ha Lim, 4505 Jefferson St., $24,210.
Leonard Gass, 3719 S. 48th St., $23,262.
Nancy A. Woodhams, 5717 S. 91st St., $23,232.
John J. & Sharry L. Cooper Trust, 1808 S. 193rd St., $22,743.
Brad Sherbon, 19910 C St., $21,761.
Christopher Kortan, 3334 S. 94th St., $20,000.
Chad Shoeman, 2110 S. 80th Ave., $20,000.
Alireza Mirmiran, 15908 Yates St., $20,000.
Terry L. Hassman, 918 N. 148th St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Jewish Federation-Omaha Inc., 333 S. 132nd St., $2,416,731.
Elkhorn School District, 400 S. 210th St., $2,300,000.
May86 LLC, 533 N. 86th St., $700,000.
74 Partners LLC, 7425 Dodge St., $280,000.
RVD Real Estate Properties LLC, 10627 Fort St., $225,000.
Breakwater LLC, 6717 S. 156th St., $150,000.
Ne Obliviscaris LLC, 2323 S. 171st St., $120,000.
Broadmoor Development Co., 9500 West Dodge Road, $60,000.
John L. Henry, 7710 L St., $48,700.
Tcmd LLC, 1018 Dodge St., $48,500.
Matthew Schaefer, 128 N. 38th Ave., $25,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Noddle Bd1 LLC, 1501 Mike Fahey St., $5,255,960.
Gus A. Checketts, 7901 N. 216th St., $80,000.