BUILDING PERMITS for Feb. 6

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Theodore G. Baer, 9730 Ascot Drive, $80,000.
Josette C. Taylor, 7964 Bondesson St., $79,677.
Kathryn Hecht-Weber, 10204 Brookside Lane, $65,000.
Jonathan Fant, 14610 Corby St., $43,244.
Omaha Municipal Land Bank, 4517 N. 61st St., $30,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 3068 Belvedere Blvd., $30,000; 3066 Belvedere Blvd., $30,000.
Carlo Vermeeren, 19413 Manderson Circle, $30,000.
David M. Wheeler, 6204 Oak Hills Plaza, $30,000.
Jesse Murphy, 680 N. 55th St., $25,000.
Mark A. Potts, 5910 N. 154th St., $21,788.
Joshua Gulick, 5510 S. 162nd Ave., $20,592.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Four Points Federal Credit, 2545 S. 180th St., $750,000.
Seldin Properties LLC, 12025 West Center Road, $629,000.
Nebraska Methodist College, 720 N. 87th St., $575,000.