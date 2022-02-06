 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BUILDING PERMITS for Feb. 6
0 Comments

BUILDING PERMITS for Feb. 6

  • 0

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Theodore G. Baer, 9730 Ascot Drive, $80,000.

Josette C. Taylor, 7964 Bondesson St., $79,677.

Kathryn Hecht-Weber, 10204 Brookside Lane, $65,000.

Jonathan Fant, 14610 Corby St., $43,244.

Omaha Municipal Land Bank, 4517 N. 61st St., $30,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 3068 Belvedere Blvd., $30,000; 3066 Belvedere Blvd., $30,000.

Carlo Vermeeren, 19413 Manderson Circle, $30,000.

David M. Wheeler, 6204 Oak Hills Plaza, $30,000.

Jesse Murphy, 680 N. 55th St., $25,000.

Mark A. Potts, 5910 N. 154th St., $21,788.

Joshua Gulick, 5510 S. 162nd Ave., $20,592.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Four Points Federal Credit, 2545 S. 180th St., $750,000.

Seldin Properties LLC, 12025 West Center Road, $629,000.

Nebraska Methodist College, 720 N. 87th St., $575,000.

Waterford West LLC, 18881 West Dodge Road, $170,000.

James Skinner Co., 4651 F St., $62,883.

Vera Mertz Mercer, 1006 Howard St., $25,000.

OTHER PERMITS

City of Omaha, 225 S. 8th St., $400,000.

Triple J Holdings LLC 3217 N. 90th St., $23,428.

All Holy Spirit Greek Orthodox, 445 S. 193rd St., $12,685,135.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Shaun White Returns to Winter Olympics

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert