BUILDING PERMITS for Feb. 7
SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

J Henry Homes LLC, 3527 S. 215th St., $221,716.

Hubbell Homes Of Omaha LLC, 17197 Whitmore St., $214,540; 6990 N. 172nd St., $171,820.

Paul Maloley, 1711 S. 212th St., $204,264.

Wish In One Hand Enterprises, 21001 Joseph St., $200,788.

Charleston Homes LLC, 4679 N. 209th St., $185,668; 4903 N. 209th Ave., $164,580; 4928 N. 208th Ave., $125,332.

Bluestone Custom Builders Inc., 6467 S. 208th St., $179,832.

Pacesetter Homes Inc., 7427 N. 169th St., $178,216.

Kloster Enterprises LLC, 18112 Gretchen Ave., $173,652.

Lane Building Corp., 2908 N. 165th Ave., $169,140.

Vencil Construction Inc., 4307 S. 220th St., $168,720.

Blondo 186 LLC, 2614 N. 185th St., $162,500.

Lpc Properties LLC, 16905 Bondesson St., $162,392.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 6970 N. 172nd St., $156,944.

Showcase Homes Inc., 18759 Larimore St., $152,752; 7815 N. 167th Ave., $150,496.

Celebrity Homes Inc., 6004 N. 182nd Ave., $150,124.

Westbury Farm LLC, 4215 S. 219th St., $149,012.

Vencil Construction Inc., 4302 N. 185th St., $146,524.

Dave Paik Builders Inc., 3208 Big Elk Parkway, $142,528.

20535 Fort LLC, 20851 Ogden St., $140,112.

Pacesetter Homes Inc., 18753 Spaulding St., $136,948.

Richland Homes LLC, 4327 S. 214th St., $122,840; 17506 Clay St., $120,080.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8222 N. 171st Avenue Circle, $121,148.

Sherwood Homes Inc., 4909 N. 209th Ave., $118,708.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Matthew Stottle, 13303 Eagle Run Drive, $300,000.

Adrian Dreessen, 7110 Silver Creek Circle, $67,500.

Anthony Company Builders LLC, 2381 S. 218th Ave., $50,000.

Seth T. Krivohlavek, 19530 Pearl Circle, $42,750.

Charles E. Hervert, 16765 L Circle, $42,321.

Anastasia Kyvelidou, 6518 N. 160th Ave., $40,000.

Andrew J. Damkroger, 801 S. 185th St., $40,000.

Jeffrey C. Rawson, 17273 Y St., $35,000.

Nicholas E. Howe, 11305 Queens Drive, $35,000.

John Ferguson, 21848 Hillandale Road, $34,460.

Diann Yoakum, 2411 N. 144th Ave., $30,000.

JSK Trust, 20640 Rawhide Road., $30,000.

Elmwood Tower, 801 S. 52nd St., $30,000.

Matt Sargent, 12906 Jones St., $30,000.

American Amusements Company, 2965 Sleepy Hollow Lane, $26,832.

Robert F. Fell, 11308 Pine Plaza, $25,990.

Floretta M. Leflore, 8920 Wyoming St., $25,652.

Kelley McGinnis, 2308 N. 51st St., $25,000.

Darrell L. Schwalbach, 4632 S. 166th Circle, $20,814.

Jonathan R Breuning 4702 N. 193rd Avenue Circle, $20,000.

Montclair Center LLC, 13057 West Center Road, $165,000.

PPI Properties LLC, 9904 N. 109th Ave., $150,000.

East Campus Realty LLC, 200 S. 31st Ave., $125,000.

Shops Of Legacy LLC, 16920 Wright Plaza, $115,000.

Hupmobile LLC, 2523 Farnam St., $75,000.

Noddle Bradford 1917 LLC, 1917 S. 67th St., $54,618.

Lanoha Q Development Inc., 17935 Welch Plaza, $54,350.

Noddle Bradford 1917 LLC, 1917 S. 67th St., $29,964.

OTHER PERMITS

Sarpy-Millard Roadhouse LLC, 13325 Millard Ave., $1,008,866.

William G. Jurgensen, 13507 Hamilton St., $190,000.

Wallen Properties LLC, 8423 Boyd St., $118,800.

