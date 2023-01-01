 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUILDING PERMITS for Jan. 1

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Shane and Amber Allen Trust, 3507 S. 228th St., $470,564.

Landmark Performance Corp., 1767 S. 150th St., $247,612.

LPC Properties LLC, 3903 S. 210th Circle, $209,872.

J Henry Homes LLC, 21301 A St., $193,776.

Charleston Homes LLC, 21131 Fowler St., $170,024; 20906 Fowler Ave., $155,232; 20859 Grand Ave., $121,168; 4709 Kestrel Parkway, $119,256.

Taylor Harrison Homes LLC, 5821 N. 168th Ave., $142,152.

Omaha Housing Authority, 2870 Spencer St., $130,144; 2870 Spencer St., $130,144.

Lane Building Corp., 2916 N. 166th St., $118,900.

City of Omaha, 3209 Corby St., $117,268; 3201 Corby St., $117,268; 3217 Corby St., $117,268; 3213 Corby St., $87,052; 3221 Corby St., $87,052; 3205 Corby St., $87,052.

Richland Homes LLC, 4422 S. 215th Ave., $117,232.

192 Smart Development LLC, 4599 N. 190th Ave., $116,192.

Habitat For Humanity of Omaha, 5073 Vernon Circle, $87,956; 5080 Vernon Circle, $87,956; 5092 Vernon Circle, $87,956; 5084 Vernon Circle, $87,956.

Small Job Handy Corp., 5372 N. 29th St., $46,480.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Christine M. Heuring, 13635 Seward St., $87,000.

Adela Arcos Perez, 3909 Drexel St., $64,104.

William Rowell, 629 N. 163rd St., $60,000.

Craig A. Timm, 1305 S. 163rd Ave., $60,000.

Amy J. Kelly, 1540 S. 84th St., $60,000.

Lee Eckert, 15008 Ellison Ave., $50,000.

Sharon K. Novak, 6035 Hamilton St., $49,500.

Jackeline Prados, 6610 S. 36th St., $43,004.

Caryn Scheer, 15691 Webster St., $27,888.

Karen Flere, 14615 Calhoun Road, $25,052.

Bruce M. Bowling, 10552 Forrest Drive, $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, 5711 S. 86th Circle, $21,704,692.

Waterford West LLC, 18881 West Dodge Road, $18,500,000.

100 Nicholas LLC, 10170 Nicholas St., $1,700,000.

Fab West Shores LLC, 110 S. 243rd St., $1,500,000.

C&S 505 Crown Point LLC, 505 Crown Point Ave., $1,500,000.

Douglas Building LLC, 1314 Douglas St., $700,000.

First National Bank of Omaha, 1601 Dodge St., $510,500; 1601 Dodge St., $389,500.

KJ Crossroads Venture LLC, 7300 Dodge St., $250,000.

Capitol Place LLC, 909 Capitol Ave., $250,000.

United of Omaha Life Insurance, 3333 Farnam St., $200,000.

On 680 Zone I, LLC, 10730 Pacific St., $200,000.

Luv LLC, 5716 S. 36th St., $200,000.

Western World Invest Co., 4855 S. 118th St., $83,000.

H & E Rental Properties LLC, 5703 S. 60th St., $75,000; 5705 S. 60th St., $75,000.

Ohana Properties LLC, 20324 Veterans Drive, $55,000.

Omaha Branch LLC, 14515 Grover St., $50,814.

Property of 713 LLC, 10830 Old Mill Road, $35,000.

OTHER PERMITS

Westwood Solutions LLC, 11110 State St., $12,800,000.

All Holy Spirit Greek Orthodox, 450 S. 193rd St., $2,464,528.

Mres Capriana Holdings LLC, 3333 N. 212th Avenue Plaza, $221,073; 3348 N. 212th Plaza, $96,120; 3302 N. 212th Avenue Plaza, $35,784; 21214 Bristol Court, $35,784; 21210 Bristol Court, $35,784; 21174 Bristol Court, $35,784; 21126 Bristol Court, $35,784; 21060 Bristol Court, $35,784; 21056 Bristol Court, $35,784; 21156 Capriana Court, $35,784; 21152 Capriana Court, $35,784.

Jane R. Buresh, 17630 Riggs St., $35,000.

