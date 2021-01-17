BUILDING PERMITS for Jan. 17th

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
228 Skyline LLC, 4304 S. 230th Plaza, $361,820.
Frontier Builders LLC, 21510 B St., $257,512.
Mia Properties LLC, 5832 R St., $234,256.
Westbury Farm LLC, 21822 H St., $213,236.
Mercury Contractors Inc., 7909 N. 166th St., $136,808.
Frk Development LLC, 18707 Larimore St., $134,540; 4620 N. 183rd St., $171,460.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 6009 N. 182nd Ave., $165,904; 5820 N. 181st St., $159,900; 6016 N. 183rd St., $150,124; 5710 N. 182nd St., $145,036; 5902 N. 181st St., $129,644; 6017 N. 183rd St., $129,644; 5814 N. 181st Ave., $129,144; 5704 N. 182nd St., $125,632; 6008 N. 182nd Ave., $125,632; 5113 N. 180th Ave., $112,840; 5121 N. 180th Ave., $112,840; 5109 N. 180th Ave., $110,180; 5117 N. 180th Ave., $110,180; 5125 N. 180th Ave., $93,420.
Penco Investments LLC, 6016 Charles St., $121,156.
Vp 168 LLC, 17033 Hawthorne Ave., $95,964; 17037 Hawthorne Ave., $94,948.
Oelco LLC, 1076 N. 170th Terrace $95,964; 1072 N. 170th Terrace $95,964.
Holy Name Housing Corporation, 3119 S. 15th St., $126,784; 3113 S. 15th St., $86,880; 1404 Villa Rows Court, $86,880; 1406 Villa Rows Court, $86,880; 1408 Villa Rows Court, $86,880; 1410 Villa Rows Court, $86,880; 1412 Villa Rows Court, $86,880;
1414 Villa Rows Court, $86,880; 3333 Miami St., $85,932; 3335 Miami St., $85,932; 3337 Miami St., $85,932; 3339 Miami St., $85,932; 3341 Miami St., $85,932; 3343 Miami St., $85,932; 3345 Miami St., $85,932; 3103 S. 15th St., $71,760; 3101 S. 15th St., $71,760; 3105 S. 15th St., $71,760; 3107 S. 15th St., $71,760; 3109 S. 15th St., $71,760; 3111 S. 15th St., $71,760; 1402 Villa Rows Court, $71,760.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Randall E. Kathol, 1801 S. 183rd Circle, $40,460.
Abhishek Singh, 1228 S. 200th St., $32,000.
Christopher M. Yelick, 15275 Grover St., $30,450.
Ann Dorminy, 1606 S. 187th Circle, $30,000.
Trent D. Reinert, 9879 Devonshire Drive, $29,000.
Justin P. Mcaleer, 9014 N. 169th Ave., $25,000.
Roberta L. Rawley, 1738 Crawford Road, $24,816; 1738 Crawford Road, $24,816.
Susan K. Wachner, 2535 N. 187th Circle, $20,000.
Ryan D. Palmquist, 3551 S. 203rd Circle, $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Gen 3 Holdings LLC, 14325 Eagle Run Drive, $4,000,000.
Ames Ave Omaha LLC, 5050 Ames Ave., $800,000.
Ashton LLC, 1229 Millwork Ave., $325,000.
20920 California LLC, 20920 California Circle, $250,000.
Tl Street Marketplace Ne LLC, 12300 K Plaza, $150,000.
Omaha Blackstone 38-41 LLC, 3824 Farnam St., $50,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Union Bank And Trust Company, 14400 Davenport St., $11,677,680.
Metropolitan Utilities District, 14405 Q St., $125,000.
Quality Refrigerated Services, 3301 G St., $110,400.