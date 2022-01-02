BUILDING PERMITS for Jan. 2

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Elkhorn Valley Revocable Trust, 3717 S. 228th Terrace Circle, $246,632.
Lanoha Pacific Inc., 21016 C St., $227,296; 21303 Grover St., $208,088.
Rsm Holdings LLC, 10756 West Center Road, $184,864.
20535 Fort LLC, 20542 Hartman Ave., $183,688; 5428 N. 207th St., $162,684; 5502 N. 208th St., $162,464.
LPC Properties LLC, 18760 Spaulding St., $183,004.
Charleston Homes LLC, 17810 Hartman Ave., $182,472; 17714 Ogden St., $178,872.
Kavan Homes Inc., 20606 Pine St., $166,200.
Spruce 180 LLC, 3312 Big Elk Parkway, $161,536.
Richland Homes LLC, 4501 S. 215th Ave., $152,416; 4517 S. 215th Ave., $150,044.
Matthew D. Burg, 16007 Whitmore St., $144,784.
Kronaizl Investments LLC, 3348 S. 208th St., $136,048.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 5715 N. 181st Ave., $121,136; 6502 N. 169th Circle, $121,136; 21055 Monroe St., $121,136.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 4120 N. 26th St., $87,956; 2857 Manderson St., $87,932.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Timothy J. Wilson, 219 S. 93rd Ave., $218,840.
Austin Soejoto, 722 N. 57th St., $125,000.
Timothy J. McGonigal, 2016 S. 182nd Avenue Circle, $52,700.
Katemanity LLC, 3062 Belvedere Blvd., $49,605.
Shari A. Thomas, 14608 Read Circle, $47,900.
Rebecca R. Benitez, 2231 Miami St., $43,920.
Rodney J. Determan, 5105 Lockwood Lane, $40,000.
Julie Nelson, 6428 S. 185th Ave., $40,000.
Jonathan Campbell, 16299 California St., $38,600.
Jonathan Campbell, 16299 California St., $37,500.
Thomas J. Gorgen, 2614 N. 161st Ave., $32,889.
Lee & Pam Langenfeld Revolving Trust, 4436 Hickory St., $28,513.
James Padussis, 16320 L St., $27,000.
Susann Z. Shyken, 3728 Marcy St., $25,000.
Howell Family Trust, 1616 S. 189th Court, $25,000.
Patrick & Melisa Smet Living Trust, 13437 Ames Ave., $21,370.
Ryan Slane, 10403 Krug Ave., $20,000.
Carlos Barraza, 3531 Jefferson St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Ew11-Pelc-Jv One Pacific LLC, 1125 S. 103rd St., $753,625.
Sprint Spectrum Lp, 4829 S. 114th St., $587,556.
168th and Dodge Lp, 17170 Davenport St., $311,000.
Waterford West LLC, 18881 West Dodge Road, $264,026; 18881 West Dodge Road, $264,026.
Blackstone Plaza LLC, 3555 Farnam St., $240,000.
Sweetbriar II LLC, 3606 N. 156th, $220,000.
Sterling Ridge Lt 3 LLC, 13030 Pierce St., $200,000.
Chateau Charme LLC, 9394 West Dodge Road, $170,000.
Yant Testing, 2309 N. 15th St. East $156,864.
Quality Living Inc., 6314 N. 70th Plaza, $125,000.
Bhj Usa Inc., 2516 Edward Babe Gomez Ave., $98,000.
South Omaha Investors Pack LLC, 4501 S. 36th St., $82,560.
Liberty Core Ventures LLC, 2618 N. Main St., $60,000.
Tl Street Marketplace Ne LLC, 12300 K Plaza, $50,000.
Altech Plaza II LLC, 3901 S. 147th St., $50,000.
20th Street LLC, 4416 Dodge St., $50,000.
Seventy Four Pacific Plaza LLC, 1014 S. 74th Plaza, $35,465.
Northern Natural Gas Co., 1111 S. 103rd St., $30,000.
WalMart Real Estate Business, 13105 Birch Drive, $25,000; 16960 West Maple Road, $25,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, 20011 Manderson St., $2,000,000; 20011 Manderson St., $2,000,000.
Rh Land Management Co. LLC, 5020 Grand Ave., $155,000.
Jw Foods LLC, 6913 N. 145th St., $191,913; 6913 N. 145th St., $191,913.
Michael W. Michalski, 2331 S. 220th Circle, $110,000.
Hildy Construction Inc., 5414 N. 209th St., $100,778.
Westside Community Schools, 1101 S. 90th St., $42,000.