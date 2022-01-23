BUILDING PERMITS for Jan. 23

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Reed Nyffeler, 4612 S. 234th Plaza Circle, $476,400.
Talan Torriero, 20940 Timberlane Drive, $284,624.
Brock Wagner, 4952 S. 224th Plaza, $246,976.
D&L Real Estate Group LLC, 8619 Loveland Estates Court, $217,724.
Pohlad Custom Homes, 3905 S. 213th St., $198,100.
Pacesetter Homes Inc., 7268 N. 172nd St., $194,040.
Westbury Farm LLC, 21704 I St., $181,588; 4407 S. 219th St., $151,832.
Lanoha Pacific Inc., 21022 C St., $169,144.
Sherwood Homes Inc., 17102 Potter St., $167,048.
Kelly Construction Inc., 3329 S. 212th Ave., $164,192.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 6408 N. 168th Ave., $152,000.
20535 Fort LLC, 5421 N. 207th St., $150,872.
Blondo 180 LLC, 2091 N. 182nd Avenue Circle, $147,428; 2317 N. 182nd Ave., $147,428; 18131 Miami St., $147,028.
Lpc Properties LLC, 17205 Bondesson St., $140,596.
Kms-168 LLC, 16611 Gilder Ave., $135,504.
Richland Homes LLC, 21515 I St., $120,152.
Dr Horton-Nebraska LLC, 3787 N. 192nd Ave., $108,600.
Charleston Homes LLC, 5606 N. 178th St., $107,732.
Indian Creek Reserve LLC, 4905 N. 192nd Ave., $146,008.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Craig Fraaken, 216 Fairacres Road, $225,000.
Charles Agulla III, 109 S. 55th St., $60,000.
Cydney S. Franklin, 4214 California St., $36,575.
David K. Ahlers, 1708 Ridgewood Ave., $36,000.
Sue B. St. Amant, 7940 Pacific St., $33,671.
David R. Emerson Jr., 13641 Arbor St., $33,000.
Timothy J. Jensen, 523 S. 58th St., $30,000.
Richard L. Wiener, 16310 Charles Circle, $23,416.
Vandegraaff Trust et al, 1121 N. 56th St., $22,327.
Andrea Bedore, 14720 Crown Point Ave., $20,014.
Dwight L. Ravnsborg, 5210 O St., $20,000.
Jeffrey E. Snow, 12022 Douglas Circle, $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
First National Bank of Omaha, 1601 Dodge St., $495,500.
Kohls Illinois Inc., 3351 Oak View Drive, $300,000.
Rejoice Lutheran Church, 2556 S. 138th St., $300,000.
Phillip G. Ruffin, 530 N. Saddle Creek Road, $200,000.
Lincoln Henderson Omaha North, 7254 N. 30th St., $150,000.
1609 Binney1 LLC, 2922 N. 16th St., $101,200.
Chateau Charme LLC, 9394 West Dodge Road, $100,000.
Four Seasons Assc. Ltd., 5050 Grover St., $96,153.
Wal-Mart Real Estate Business, 5018 Ames Ave., $70,000.
Children’s Hospital Foundation, 8200 Dodge St., $50,000.
Hy-Vee Inc., 8404 N. 30th St., $47,226.
OTHER PERMITS
1120 Lofts LLC, 1120 N. 20th St., $2,396,698.
Scn Lot 11 LLC, 1210 N. 205th St., $1,269,618.
Luther Memorial Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1031 Sunset Trail, $128,000.